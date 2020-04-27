Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Nacaeli Yacht Targets B2B Sector

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thunder Energies Corporation, (OTCPINK: TNRG), www.nacaeli.com proudly announces integration of a new B2B program – The Company post Coronavirus is positioning itself to offer participating B2B clients corporate promotions and incentives. Clients will be able to offer the Nacaeli B2B product to their end-users as an incentive or a promotion to drum up a new business.Corporate promotion is one of the most critical ways an organization may communicate on a personal basis with a customer. CEO of TNRG Andrea Zecevic explained the importance of corporate promotions to all size businesses: “Businesses of all types are seeing higher profits, a greater ROI, and more buyer satisfaction by utilizing discount items. When delivering promotional items to business’ potential buyers, business owners are catching their interest and loyalty in a manner that no other form of advertisement would.”In other company news, TNRG has relocated from Lantana FL to Stuart FL. The company will file this and other material events including the audit / financial statements of ex-management and their operations shortly. In order to better serve and communicate with our followers, better TNRG has established a Twitter account https://twitter.com/CorpTnrg . We invite followers and business partners to track our success and keep in touch.Company will release further updates in a timely mannerForward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



