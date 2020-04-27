Dent-O-Care Professional appoints MW-W Consulting to lead on digital and social marketing strategy across all channels.

MW-W Consulting won the Dent-O-Care marketing account after a competitive pitch. The marketing strategy will be developed with a focus on social.

LONDON, INTERNATIONAL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MW-W Consulting won the account after a competitive pitch. The experience of captilising on short term tactical wins as well as the ability to quickly develop a shared vision of long-term messaging, ensured that the marketing strategy for the brand portfolio will be developed with a strong focus on social. The consulting firm, based in Rio de Janeiro and London, will also develop key partnerships across media planning and content production.

Dent-O-Care Professional are pioneers of professional oral hygiene products and services. They are committed to supporting practices with high quality, treatment specific and clinically proven products designed to prevent and target specific dental complications, enhancing the patient experience and clinical outcomes. https://www.dentocareprofessional.co.uk/

Natalie Keller, Director at Dent-O-Care Professional said: “We clicked very quickly and easily with Matt, his easy-going nature and depth of experience in the healthcare sector will provide our team with the next level of guidance we’re looking for. MW-W’s approach is top drawer. A very welcome addition to the Dent-O-Care team.”

Matt Webster, Founder at MW-W Consulting, said: “My background is healthcare and this is where my time in the sales and marketing teams both client side and agency in the past, proves to be crucial. Dent-O-Care Professional is a successful family business that continues to thrive despite the hurdles of the current pandemic environment. We’ll be testing and learning across social and digital channels on key brands. By navigating the online market and hitting sales targets, we’ll be building upon the success of these brands and taking them to the next level.”

Based in Rio de Janeiro & London, MW-W Consulting works with clients including L’Oreal, Hastings Direct, Space Grill and Miko Coffee Group. https://mw-w.co





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.