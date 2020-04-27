Wells of Life and CHAAC Partner in Campaign for Clean Water Access Programs in Uganda During COVID-19 Crisis

Wells of Life Staff and Volunteers Receive 400 Boxes of Soap CHAAC founders look over off-grid water and power access prototype Water well in Uganda

Both entities focus on contributing to global sustainability and providing clean water access

Innovation and direct aid do not have to be isolated; they can easily work together with the right team even through the most difficult of times when humanity is faced with a global pandemic.” — Jake Hammock, CEO and Co-Founder of Chaac

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells of Life and Utah-based Corporation Chaac Technologies, Inc. have teamed up in a crowdfunding campaign to combat COVID-19 while contributing to global sustainability. Both entities focus on providing clean water access; Wells of Life by digging wells in Uganda and Chaac Technologies by creating water and power from thin air.“We’d been planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign but instead of offering a traditional give-a-way, we decided to back our nonprofit partner Wells of Life which provides clean water and hygiene measures in Uganda,” said Sam Kimzey, Co-Founder of Chaac.The Indiegogo campaign seeks worldwide support of Chaac’s engineering efforts in scaling their system’s manufacturing efforts while a portion of donations will benefit Wells of Life, providing soap and hygiene supplies to Uganda during the COVID-19.Jake Hammock, CEO and Co-Founder of Chaac explained, “Innovation and direct aid delivery do not have to be isolated; they can easily work together with the right team even through the most difficult of times when humanity is faced with a global pandemic.”Since 2010, Wells of Life has drilled over 500 water wells in some of Uganda’s poorest communities. Uganda’s national government recently granted Wells of Life status as first responders to provide essential health-related services in rural Uganda. The move allows the Calif.-based nonprofit to continue maintenance to over 500 water wells the organization has drilled in the country’s poorest communities since 2010. Wells of Life also recently funded and coordinated the delivery of 10,000 bars of soap to aid in the health of Ugandans during the Covid-19 crisis.“Chaac envisions a future of off-grid water and power access and Wells of Life is committed to providing the same in Uganda, so we are naturally aligned,” said Wells of Life’s Founder and CEO Nick Jordan.Chaac’s Water and Power Systems pull water from the atmosphere while simultaneously creating power and electricity. They are based off of the scientific principles of humidity, steam and pneumatic power, and compression. This unique approach is being applied to greenhouse structure agricultural applications which means consumers will be able to get freshly farmed items closer to their home – even in harsh climates or remote areas with total water independence.All three Founders agree that idea could eventually be used by Wells of Life to help bring water and power to remote villages in Uganda.The Chaac Indiegogo campaign can be found on Indiegogo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/off-grid-renewable-water-and-power-system

Wells of Life in Action



