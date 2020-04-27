Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go Host Weeklong Virtual Martial Arts Seminar

Fight Back Virtual Training

Martial Arts’ biggest stars rally to support COVID-19 frontline responders in worldwide virtual teaching benefit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (April 27, 2020, Los Angeles, CA) -- Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go, in association with Bellator MMA, announced today Fight Back, a virtual martial arts training event featuring the world’s biggest Martial Artists, raising funds for the benefit of American Red Cross relief efforts, directly providing support for medical professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The weeklong virtual event will take place on Black Belt Magazine’s Facebook page on May 4th to 8th. Each day covers over 8 hours of instruction from an A-list line up of world champions, trainers, and legends, including leading instructor Billy Blanks, Bill Wallace, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, and Rickson Gracie. The event also includes the Facebook premiere of exclusive interviews featuring martial arts superstars Dan Inosanto, Michael Jai White, Carlos Machado, Demetrious Johnson, and more.

The seminars will replay the following week on Black Belt Magazine’s YouTube channel and Combat Go, a free digital TV channel that is available on Roku Channel, Xumo, Jungo SBS, and Stirr in the United States.

“The martial arts industry is in a unique position to help give back to healthcare professionals and first responders on the frontlines during these unprecedented times,” says Michael Dillard, President of Black Belt Magazine. “With martial artists everywhere taking their classes to online formats, we jumped at this opportunity to help inspire those in quarantine with words of wisdom and at home techniques from some of the top practitioners around the world.”

“During these uncertain times, it gives us hope to see how people all over the world are finding new and innovative ways to stay connected,” said George Chung, former World Karate Champion, CEO and co-founder of Jungo TV. We are honored to be part of this global martial arts experience Fight Back with our partners Black Belt Magazine, Bellator, and Ellis Island Honors Society to support the American Red Cross in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

Donations will be made in cooperation with the Ellis Island Honors Society. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts, directly supporting American Red Cross.

More details about the event can be found on Black Belt Magazine’s website and Combat Go’s Facebook page.

About Century Martial Arts

Century Martial Arts exist to inspire and equip people of all ages to undertake the life changing benefits of martial arts. Founded in 1976 by Michael Dillard, Century has grown to become the world's largest supplier of martial arts equipment. Century also owns and operates the Martial Arts Industry Association (MAIA), Gameness Fightwear, and Black Belt Magazine who all play an integral role in the growth and success of martial arts as an industry. As our CEO Michael Dillard says, “we are proud of the fact that our company is not just a martial arts company, but a company made up of martial artists.”

About Jungo TV

Jungo TV is an international streaming media company, delivering ad supported television and video on demand content. The company owns and operates 30 digital-first channels, covering a wide range of content verticals, including sports, music, and international entertainment. Since its founding in 2016, Jungo TV has increased its carriage footprint to 200 million devices with over 1 billion monthly views across its networks in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Jungo TV's founders and major investors include Dr. Mehmet Oz, the renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon and Emmy® Award-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show; Nasser J. Kazeminy, entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist and Chairman of NJK Holding; Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures and longtime Hollywood deal maker; William Pope, CEO of SunChase Holdings; and Jungo TV CEO George Chung, entrepreneur and former Chief Content Officer of Crunchyroll.

