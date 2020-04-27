Furniture Market, a leader in fine home furnishings in Las Vegas, shared their complete guide to the Stressless recliners and Sofas available in their showroom.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Furniture Store Shares Guide to Stressless Recliners & Sofas Furniture Market , a leader in fine home furnishings in Las Vegas, shared their complete guide to the Stressless recliners and Sofas available in their showroom and what sets this brand apart.Stressless recliners are touted to go above and beyond in comfort, style, and craftsmanship. Customers in search of the perfect recliner or sofa can take a look at Furniture Market’s complete guide to Stressless furniture which highlights the reasons buyers should invest in long-term comfort and durability.Their simple answer to what makes Stressless Recliners better than others is the Scandinavian style, convenient features, and quality of construction. The furniture store delved deeper for their customers as they touched on several other qualities to enjoy.1. Highly-Engineered ErgonomicsThe Stressless brand was stated to signify the ultimate in quality engineering since its beginnings in 1934. Their elite engineers combine the latest in ergonomics research with trusted principles of anatomical design to create cloud-like comfort.2. Responsive Reclining SystemFurniture Market also touched on their ultra-responsive reclining system that automatically adjusts to body weight, allowing the user to shift positions with ease. Each Stressless recliner comes with Stressless Glidewheels that can be adjusted to the desired setting. The ErgoAdapt™ system will automatically position the seating angle when the user sits down.3. Dreamlike ComfortWhile Furniture Market offers high-end furniture, they still understand that consumers want premium comfort. Stressless recliners use trademarked Comfort Zones™ that feature perforated, super-thick foam cushions. These are reported to guide users into the most comfortable position every time.4. Timeless StyleThose in the market for premium luxury recliners will enjoy the refined design of Stressless furniture. They offer clean, modern looks that fit into various home styles.5. Premium MaterialsFurniture Market included information on the materials used by Stressless. They are reported to use only gold-standard components including top-grain supple leather, solid beech plywood, rock-solid interior supports, and an internal system of individual springs.6. Long-Lasting ValueSomething else that Furniture Market claims sets Stressless apart is its long-term value. With high-quality materials, users can hang onto their new recliner or sofa for years and hand it down for many generations. The furniture is made to be durable, strong, and stain-resistant.7. Ample OptionsFurniture Market’s customers enjoy having endless options to choose from. They included Stressless furniture in their showroom because of the choice of four types of leathers, ten styles of fabrics, and seven colors and finishes to match any home.8. Customized SizingFurniture Market also touched on the ability for customers to customize sizing to enjoy the perfect recliner fit. Stressless recliners are produced in three sizes and adjustable two-way headrests that can match the angle and height of the user.Contact Furniture MarketBob Lomassaromarketing@fmvegas.com702-436-3960About Furniture MarketFurniture Market has celebrated over a decade as the industry leader in fine home furnishings. Their Las Vegas showroom is the ultimate destination for modern and contemporary interiors with fine furniture, accessories, lighting, and artwork. They search for the most innovative and exceptional examples of design from leading design houses and emerging designers. Furniture Market includes Stressless recliners and sofas into their inventory because of their style, comfort, and craftsmanship.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.