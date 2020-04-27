Anderson Zaks & Eurostop launch new One Device Mobile Payment Solution for the Fashion, Footwear & Lifestyle sectors

Now available in the UK, the Sunmi secure electronic payment terminal could help fashion retailers comply with social distancing rules

BRACKNELL, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Zaks, an independent, UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway and Eurostop, a leading supplier of retail management and EPOS solutions to fashion, footwear and lifestyle retailers worldwide, has together developed a new ‘one-device’ solution for mobile POS . Based on the Sunmi P2 Lite the solution provides in built scanning, EPOS and integrated card payments on one device. This provides the flexibility for retailers to take payments from any location within the store, helping to comply with social distancing rules, and also at off-site events such as festivals and pop-ups.The Sunmi P2 Lite was selected by Eurostop, and supported by Anderson Zaks, after extensive research for its stylish and light weight design and for the quality of its scanner which is important for certain sectors such as jewellery. The Sunmi P2 Lite provides omni-channel payment capabilities including contactless, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe and keyed entry solutions as well as support for 1D and 2D code scanning. It operates seamlessly with 4G, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi and 2.4G/5Ghz connectivity.The new solution combines a modified version of Eurostop’s market leading EPOS solution e-pos touch, with Anderson Zaks’ RedCard payment gateway, and merchant acquiring services via Elavon. The solution is simple to use and provides next day settlement at competitive rates. It is certified for use by Elavon for all European markets where it operates.Jeremy Rodrigues, EPOS Support Manager at Eurostop commented: “We have worked with Anderson Zaks for many years, and so were delighted when they agreed to develop this solution for the Sumni P2 Lite. The solution is designed specifically for the fashion, footwear and lifestyle markets, and when used with services like ApplePay/GooglePay can process contactless payments over the current £45 limit, which supports social distancing. We already have several customers keen to take the new solution.”Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “As the remaining independent payment gateway in the UK, we endeavour to go that extra mile to support our customer and partners every changing needs. The Sunmi story bares testament to this.”-ends-NOTES to EDITORSAbout EurostopWith 30 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Malaysia. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.For more information visit: www.eurostop.com About Anderson ZaksAnderson Zaks is a leading independent omni-channel Payment Gateway based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK, Europe, Middle East and USA.For over 20 years Anderson Zaks has been addressing the payments needs of small and medium sized enterprises through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer) and extensive experience.RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value-added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and ecommerce transactions and has connections to all UK and several European acquirers.Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: www.andersonzaks.com For further information, please contact:Andreina WestPR Artistryt. +44 (0) 1491 845553Andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



