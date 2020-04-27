Renewable energy supplier Stockholm Exergi chooses Chinsay for risk and contract management

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinsay, the provider of end-to-end trade digitalisation technology for the commodity markets, is announcing today that Stockholm Exergi will be using Chinsay’s ICP (Intelligent Contract Platform) for its fuel purchase contract processes.

Stockholm Exergi, the provider of heating, cooling and electricity for the city of Stockholm, with 90% renewable or recycled energy, will be replacing internal templates with the ICP customisable workflows. This will simplify and systemise compliance and give Stockholm Exergi the ability to capture structured data which can be reused throughout the system, end-to-end. This gives the company full visibility and a comprehensive repository of information which can be used for auditing, along with historical data from the purchasing process, enabling complete analysis of all contracts.

Monica Lundgren, Fuel Supply Manager of Stockholm Exergi, says: “Chinsay’s system enables us to reach the full potential of our improved and recently-implemented process for risk and contract management. This is an important first step in our mission to digitalise our complete end-to-end Fuel Supply process. The most important factors for choosing Chinsay as a supplier are the simplicity and flexibility the system offers.”

Colin Hayward, CEO of Chinsay, said: “We are very pleased to have been chosen by Stockholm Exergi for our SaaS solution, ICP, which offers extensive capabilities for digitalising and standardising data and controls. It promises to be a great business asset and will allow Exergi to ensure compliance and mitigate risks in real time.”

Chinsay’s ICP allows Stockholm Exergi’s legal department to create clauses that are then locked for further changes, with the flexibility of adding customised permissions to different departments, giving the company a tightly-controlled environment for contract creation and execution.

ICP is Chinsay’s latest and most powerful data capture platform, designed specifically for commodity markets. Its capability of digitalising trade processes and automating workflows, which are specifically customised for each client, offers companies a full view of operations and, through behaviour analysis and predictions, allows organisations to have full control of future business.



