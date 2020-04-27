NobelBiz Podcast Series welcomes Consultant Expert Christa Heibel on new Episode

Episode 4 with Christa Heibel

As the world is now facing a massive shift to remote-work, we invited one of the most established consulting expert to share her insights.

We have a lot of organizations that we see that just haven’t invested in what we think are adequate self-service options.” — – Christa Heibel

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Contact podcast continues its series with another episode exploring stories of Call Center leaders, welcoming Consultant Expert and CEO, Christa Heibel to talk about crisis leadership, mindset and business strategies in the Contact Center industry.Christa Heibel is one of the most established experts in the Contact Center industry, with over 26 years of experience as a consultant and clients in over 12 countries. Her team leads projects that help Contact Center reconsider their business model in order to get better results, better company culture and better team-work. She joined Christian Montes for the 4th episode of our First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast to discuss employee experience, mindset and crisis leadership, business continuity and other insights from a consultant’s point of view.“Everybody has been scrambling to set that up and get into that work at home mode. Clearly, those that already have gone into cloud technology and already had outside access set up for some element of work at home prior to this made that transition smoother than others.”— Christa Heibel, CEO of CH Consulting Group about the remote-work business decisionListen to the full episode here NobelBiz launched its podcast series to promote stories of the people that are shaping the contact center world. In each episode, Christian Montes will be joined by CEOs of different companies to discuss the behind-the-business stories and the journey of leaders of today.“Call Centers have a wide range of positions to staff. It’s a hard work industry requiring flexibility and capability. Often, it can be confrontational. It’s a hot cooker where leaders rise to the top. Everyone starts in the same place and management comes out of that group. Make no mistake, it’s intense” – Christian Montes. Director of Sales at NobelBiz and Host of First ContactAre you an industry insider set on moving the whole contact center ecosystem forward? Want to be a guest on a future episode? If YES is the answer or you know someone who'd fit right in, email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.comFIRST CONTACT: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fibre of our industry exists within each of us.About NobelBizNobelBiz is the contact center’s recognized leader of purpose-built telecom. Known as ‘the carrier’s carrier’ it has combined state of the art OmniChannel Cloud technology with its most cost-effective Telecom capabilities. With over 20 years in business and billions of connections for contact centers, it has perfected the art of achieving for their clients the highest contact rates. Everything that NobelBiz offers is focused on enabling call centers to have the best opportunity to have important conversations all day every day. NobelBiz becomes an extension of your business instead of just a vendor. World-class voice services and Cloud Contact Center technology bring together management, business, and productivity solutions to keep the contact center on top of their game and competition!Are you looking for a new partner? Let's get in touch here: https://nobelbiz.com/contact/ The NobelBiz mission: Empowering the contact center to make more meaningful connections that last.



