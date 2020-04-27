Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2020 Segmentation, Application, Technology Market Analysis Research Report 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Artificial Intelligence Software Market

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Intelligence Software market in 2020.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5233340-global-artificial-intelligence-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

The following players are covered in this report:

• Google

• Baidu

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Intel

• Salesforce

• Brighterion

• KITT.AI

• IFlyTek

• Megvii Technology

• Albert Technologies

• H2O.ai

• Brainasoft

• Yseop

• Ipsoft

• NanoRep(LogMeIn)

• Ada Support

• Astute Solutions

• IDEAL.com

• Wipro

• Artificial Intelligence Software Breakdown Data by Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

• Artificial Intelligence Software Breakdown Data by Application

• Voice Processing

• Text Processing

• Image Processing

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Artificial Intelligence Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 4365.8 million in 2019. The market size of Artificial Intelligence Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Artificial Intelligence Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Artificial Intelligence Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Artificial Intelligence Software market.

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5233340-global-artificial-intelligence-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Voice Processing

1.5.3 Text Processing

1.5.4 Image Processing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Intelligence Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Intelligence Software Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Intelligence Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Intelligence Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.