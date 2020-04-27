Blueberry Extract Industry Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Blueberry Extract Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Blueberry is a fruit native to North America, having multiple health benefits. It is been used from ancient times as medicine for various diseases and disorders such as diarrhea, cataracts, urinary tract infections, etc. Blueberry is also known for its efficacy in improving vision. Blueberry is more often consumed as a fruit as well as in extract form. Blueberry extract has applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, dietary supplements, etc. Owing to these reasons and increasing health concern among consumers is expected to drive the growth of blueberry extract market. Blueberry possess different chemicals such as anthocyanins, polyphenols, etc. that are responsible for various health benefits. The high content of antioxidants in blueberry extract is expected to drive sales in cosmetics and skin care industry as well.

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in fueling the growth of present Blueberry Extract market. Increasing awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Awareness about associated health benefits of Blueberry extract as a dietary supplement, food ingredient etc. is also expected to drive the sales. Widely known benefits of Blueberry extract in improving eye vision is also expected to be a driving force over the forecast period.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Blueberry Extract in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Blueberry Extract manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Usage of Blueberry extract along with other medications could be harmful, which could be considered as a restraint. Consumption of healthy food products and dietary supplement is trending across the globe.

This report focuses on Blueberry Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blueberry Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powder

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Skin Care

Others

