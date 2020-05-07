RollsPack - Award Winning Australian Packaging Company Embracing The New World

RollsPack Office in Braeside Victoria RollsPack Global Innovations Logo RollsPack receives FPLMA Award Presentation

RollsPack entered 2020, and realised that their website needed an upgrade. They have taken steps to make your online experience as smooth as possible.

We realise that everyone faces challenges these days, we are excited to be making it easier to find the information & products you need.” — Will Paton

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1986, Braeside (Melbourne) based packaging manufacturer 'RollsPack' have been producing a variety of packaging solutions for all types of businesses across Australia. The company started its journey in Cheltenham as Hardeman & Rolls, and in 1995 the company became RollsPack. Starting this exciting new chapter in their business with Phillip Rolls at the helm, bringing to the industry state of the art equipment and an exciting new line of products.--To complement its high quality flexographic printing capabilities, in 2014 RollsPack purchased a multi-million dollar Gravure Printing Press which has allowed us to compete in the highly competitive international market. The year marked another important transition for the organisation as it entered the food packaging industry as well as adding additional products to the successful retail packaging space. RollsPack has gone on to win a series of FPLMA awards in 2017, 2018 & 2019 while providing packaging solutions to household organisations like Coles & Woolworths. To find out more about our history & clients please click this link https://rollspack.com.au/ A true Australian success, RollsPack has been producing some of the highest quality and most affordable packaging solutions available to the Australian and International markets, as such they have established an unrivalled reputation in the security packaging, e-commerce packaging and food packaging industries. RollsPack is ISO 22000, ISO 9001, HAACP, NASAA Organic & FSSC 22000 certified. Meaning each and every one of their products are manufactured to the highest standards, which ensures the highest quality product is made available. This brand new website has been designed to reflect that quality and service in an online format.The new professional, eye-catching and streamlined site allows customers to easily navigate through the various packaging solutions, allowing them to learn key information about each product in order to decide what’s best for their products. RollsPack’s aim was to make a site that provides a simple, yet informative user experience. We understand that Australia, and the world face new challenges - our aim is to make things just a little bit easier for our customers to access the service & the resources they need.The new website is now live at https://rollspack.com.au/ . To find out more about RollsPack, get in touch via email on sales@rollspack.com.au or call 1800 ROLLSPACK (1800 765 577) .We caught up with Phillip Rolls (Founder & Managing Director of RollsPack Pty Ltd) to discuss the reasoning behind this new approach and he had this to say, “As the world embraces a new direction and businesses adapt to working remotely, we realised that in order to provide efficient & effective customer service we had to adapt too. We’re excited to be launching this new website, an important stage of our adaptive process. For over 30 years we have been at the forefront of innovation in the packaging industry and now aim to embrace this innovation in our approach to excellent customer service”.RollsPack will of course continue to provide our same personal, quality service to clients across this great country, this new website just ensures our customers now have an online presence to match!



