Local Austin Pharmacy Supports First Responders During COVID Crisis

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19, local compounding pharmacies Lamar Plaza Drug Store and sister store Dripping Springs Pharmacy have donated supplies to Austin area first responders. Due to the nationwide shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, these family-owned pharmacies have worked diligently to compound high-quality hand sanitizer for those on the front lines.Dripping Springs Pharmacy was also able to source and donate N95 masks to Hays County EMS.“Our intention and goal as a local pharmacy is to help lessen the possible impact of this virus on our community. Recently there has been a surge in demand for personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and N95 masks. By supplying those who are protecting us with our custom made hand sanitizer, we hope to mitigate shortages of some of these products while aiding in the protection, health, and well-being of individuals within the Central Texas community”, said Dorinda Martin, Pharmacist and co-owner of Martin’s Wellness Pharmacies.Lamar Plaza Drug Store was able to prepare almost 200 bottles of hand sanitizer to donate to the Austin Police Department and Lake Travis Fire Department.“As essential businesses, our pharmacy teams are on the front lines to help the public in any way we can, including getting creative in our labs and compounding hand sanitizer from scratch. We were even able to support other local businesses by purchasing most of the grain alcohol needed to make sanitizer from neighborhood liquor stores. As a family owned independent pharmacy, we are proud to be here to support the community during this crisis.” said Ashley Nolan, Compounding Lab Manager and Partner.In a recent interview with Business Wire, United States Congressman Buddy Carter said “Americans are reporting they are having trouble finding hand sanitizers as the coronavirus pandemic continues. To address this, together with these advocacy groups, we worked with the FDA to ensure compounders are able to step in at this important moment. I know compounding pharmacists across the nation are ready to help fill this void for the health and safety of Americans.” Congressman Carter is the only pharmacist serving in Congress.Detective M. Jennings from APD’s DWI unit stopped by Lamar Plaza Drug Store pharmacy to pick up the bottles of hand sanitizer. He and Lab Manager Ashley Nolan practiced safe distance while “handing off” the bags of hand sanitizer.Firefighter and Paramedic Justin Miller from Lake Travis Fire Department also accepted a consignment of hand sanitizer from Lamar Plaza Drug Store.About Martin’s Wellness & Compounding Pharmacies Lamar Plaza Drug Store in downtown Austin has been a part of South Austin serving the community since 1957! The pharmacy was sold in 2009 to longtime pharmacists, Jim and Dorinda Martin to become a part of the Martin’s Wellness & Compounding Pharmacies which also include Dripping Springs Pharmacy, Martin’s Specialty Pharmacy and Lake Hills Pharmacy in Bee Cave. We are the only independent community pharmacy serving the Zilker area and offering Compounding (customized medications), Wellness Consultations, Complimentary Delivery and a full line of pharmaceutical grade wellness supplements . We also offer medical equipment including bath safety aids, wheelchairs, walkers, & canes. For more information, visit https://martinswellness.com/



