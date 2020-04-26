Biggest Webinar on Covid-19 Pandemic Legal Intelligence with 5 Jurisdiction and 5 Law Firms
Webinar of Law Firms from Hongkong, India, Singapore, United Kingdom and United Arab EmiratesAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandemic Legal Intelligence | Webinar | 5 Jurisdictions & 5 Law Firms | 28thApril, 2020
The biggest Webinar to ever take place with some of the World’s Best Law Firms from Hong Kong, India, Singapore, UK and UAE.
Day: 28th April, 2020 | Tuesday
Time: 15.00 to 17.00 hrs (IST) | Duration – 2 Hours
What is your Present Covid-19 Legal Strategy? | What is your Post Covid-19 Legal Strategy?
Register Now: https://bit.ly/3ePEny5
Pandemic Business Cycle during Covid-19 requires a different preparation altogether.
Topics of this insightful webinar are as below:
1.Perspectives of law in different jurisdictions
2.Contractual Obligations
3.Force majeure and
4.Best practices
The law firms and panelists:
Hong Kong – Mr. Ronald Sum, Partner, ADDLESHAW GODDARD LLP
India – Mr. Anandaday Misshra, Founder & Managing Partner, AMLEGALS
Singapore – Mr. Melvin See, Sr. Partner, DENTONS RODYK
United Kingdom – Ms. Pavani Reddy, Legal Director, CLYDE & CO
UAE – Mr. James Fox, Partner, DWF
Moderators
Mr. Rohit Lalwani, Ms. Easha Manchanda & Ms. Srishti Agarwal
Supporting Partner : Wolter Kluwers
A smart strategy followed now can change the fate of your business!
Who Should Attend?
General Counsels, In-house counsels, Presidents, Directors, VP, General Managers, Sr. Managers, Managers- Legal, CFO, CEO and Legal Professionals.
Contact Information: covid19@amlegals.com
Contact Name: Mr. Rohit Lalwani | +91-8347853565
Website: www.amlegals.com | covid19.amlegals.com
ROHIT LALWANI
AMLEGALS
+91 8347853565
