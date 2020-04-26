Biggest Webinar on Covid-19 Pandemic Legal Intelligence with 5 Jurisdiction and 5 Law Firms

Webinar of Law Firms from Hongkong, India, Singapore, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandemic Legal Intelligence | Webinar | 5 Jurisdictions & 5 Law Firms | 28thApril, 2020The biggest Webinar to ever take place with some of the World’s Best Law Firms from Hong Kong, India, Singapore, UK and UAE.Day: 28th April, 2020 | TuesdayTime: 15.00 to 17.00 hrs (IST) | Duration – 2 HoursWhat is your Present Covid-19 Legal Strategy? | What is your Post Covid-19 Legal Strategy?Register Now: https://bit.ly/3ePEny5 Pandemic Business Cycle during Covid-19 requires a different preparation altogether.Topics of this insightful webinar are as below:1.Perspectives of law in different jurisdictions2.Contractual Obligations3.Force majeure and4.Best practicesThe law firms and panelists:Hong Kong – Mr. Ronald Sum, Partner, ADDLESHAW GODDARD LLPIndia – Mr. Anandaday Misshra, Founder & Managing Partner, AMLEGALSSingapore – Mr. Melvin See, Sr. Partner, DENTONS RODYKUnited Kingdom – Ms. Pavani Reddy, Legal Director, CLYDE & COUAE – Mr. James Fox, Partner, DWFModeratorsMr. Rohit Lalwani, Ms. Easha Manchanda & Ms. Srishti AgarwalSupporting Partner : Wolter KluwersRegister Now: https://bit.ly/3ePEny5 A smart strategy followed now can change the fate of your business!Who Should Attend?General Counsels, In-house counsels, Presidents, Directors, VP, General Managers, Sr. Managers, Managers- Legal, CFO, CEO and Legal Professionals.Contact Information: covid19@amlegals.comContact Name: Mr. Rohit Lalwani | +91-8347853565Website: www.amlegals.com | covid19.amlegals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.