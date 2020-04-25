American Financing Corporation's Hank Metzger was Ranked #4 Top Refinance Originators

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scotsman Guide Releases Top Originators 2019 Rankings

American Financing Corporation congratulates Hank Metzger for ranking as a Scotsman Guide 2019 Top Originator. Hank Metzger was ranked #4 in Top Refinance Originators – Most Loans Closed.

2019 914 Loans Closed & 250 Million Total Loan Volume !

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its 11th annual Top Originators rankings on April 1. The list, which ranks the nation’s top mortgage producers, appears in Scotsman Guide’s April 2020 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators.

Hank Metzger was ranked among entries from more than 6,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide’s Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans for the 2019 calendar year. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of top entrants’ volume data from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator’s company or a similar source.

For more than 25 years, Scotsman Guide Media has helped mortgage originators and lenders expand their businesses by growing their financing networks and staying informed about market news, trends and data. The monthly Residential and Commercial editions of Scotsman Guide are the top resource for tens of thousands of originators seeking insights into the topics that matter to them most. Additionally, ScotsmanGuide.com provides unmatched tools to find the perfect lenders for hard-to-fund loans through powerful Lender Search Engines and Loan Post, as well as job opportunities that will advance the careers of mortgage professionals. Scotsman Guide connects mortgage originators with wholesale and commercial lenders.

For more information, call 303-695-7020.

CONTACT:

American Financing Corporation

Phone: 303-695-7020

Email Address: joseph.metzger@americanfinancing.net



