International Multi-Platinum Artist La Bouche Opens Up The Vault To Release New Single “One Night In Heaven”

La Bouche Launches 90’s Themed New Single “One Night In Heaven”

It's all about timing and now is that time. I have a lot of treasures in the vaults that will be making its way to the loving & loyal La Bouche fans around the world” — Lane McCray

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “One Night In Heaven” released via Nene Musik, has truly been a labor of love. The song was produced by Hungarian producer Mirko "Milan" Milosevits (M I R K O) and Lane McCray (Founder, Writer and Vocalist of La Bouche). Together Milosevits and McCray, bring the long missed classic euro sound of the 90's to today’s forefront with a sparkling gem of a production that is already getting dj’s, radio stations, streaming services and fans around the world excited. For this new single, McCray enlists the featured power house vocals of Hungarian chanteuse; Sophie Cairo - who delivers a scorching vocal performance to go along with McCray’s signature vocal melodies and rhyme. The single was released April 21, 2020 and will follow up with a variety of remixes this summer by today’s hottest producers.

The back story of ‘One Night In Heaven’ goes as follows: “Back in 1995, my late partner Melanie Thornton and I recorded a large collection of songs for our albums. We had recorded many hits but could only fit a certain amount of songs on a CD. This particular song was originally produced by the sensational Armir Saraf (Beam Records). Since our La Bouche album was already complete and released, the song was catalogued and shelved. Melanie and I always loved this track and often performed it in our live shows where the fans responded favorably and wanted us to release it and to the credit of Amir Saraf a collection of three songs were released in 2007 under the moniker of ‘Le Click’ McCray says”.

“Since Melanie's passing in 2001 (RIP), I have continued the legendary legacy of La Bouche around the world reaching hundreds of thousands of fans both old and new through live performances and millions via varied social media, television, radio and streaming platforms. During this time, fans kept asking me to cover these unreleased La Bouche tracks and as with everything - it's all about timing and now is that time. I have a lot of treasures in the vaults that will be making its way to the loving & loyal La Bouche fans around the world” says McCray.

Label: Nene Musik

Catalog #: NM1042

UPC: 195268702404

Release date: 04/21/20

Artist: La Bouche

Title: One Night In Heaven

Written by: Melanie Thornton, Lane McCray

Published by: It’s Nene’s Musik

Produced by: M I R K O

Original music composition: Amir Sarif

Mixes IRSC

01.One Night In Heaven QZDA82001002

02.One Night In Heaven (Instrumental) QZDA82001003

03.One Night In Heaven (Extended) QZDA82001004

04.One Night In Heaven (Extended Instrumental) QZDA82001005

Major digital retailers and streamers include:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/One-Night-Heaven-Bouche/dp/B0873BTQQ7/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=la+Bouche+one+night+in+heaven&qid=1587759540&sr=8-1

Itunes/Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/one-night-in-heaven-ep/1508137799?uo=4&app=music&at=1001lry3&ct=dashboard

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/La_Bouche_One_Night_in_Heaven?id=Bfxvfpwmzmdhzyqgbagpxm6e4yi

iHeartRADIO: https://www.iheart.com/artist/la-bouche-37593/albums/one-night-in-heaven-99328234/

deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/141984522

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5BrZLGq8yeIh03m5e1Rhlm?si=1TQ-WCV1T6O441am64eYVw

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/la-bouche/1-night-in-heaven-single/ALm5vbgm3pqqrwX

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html) was established in 1989. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

La Bouche Media Contact:

Ruben Dario Martinez, promo@nenemusik.com, 772-882-7029

http://officiallabouche.com/index.html

