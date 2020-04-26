Introducing ‘BindBuddy’ Your Hands-Free Jacket Holder

BindBuddy - Your Hands-Free Jacket Holder

BindBuddy’ Available for Purchase Through Kickstarter Campaign Beginning April 21, 2020

No more carrying our jackets? Sign us up!” — Gadget Flow

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BindBuddy is a new first-of-its-kind storage accessory that instantly secures one’s jacket, coat, or sweater to the strap of any backpack, briefcase, or handbag while on-the-go. Featuring a light-weight, universal design, BindBuddy is ideal for users who need a safe and simple solution to secure their outerwear to their bag when they need to go hands-free. As a brand-new product, BindBuddy will be made available for purchase through the company’s Kickstarter campaign launched on April 21, 2020.“We are excited to announce our BindBuddy device as we believe it will be a game-changer within the travel accessory industry,” said Ryan Nguyen, CEO of BindBuddy. “The idea for BindBuddy came from the experience of having no room in your bag and not being able to use your hands if you’re busy holding your coat. It was clear we needed a simple solution to keep our coats in arm’s reach. Whether our users are commuting by train, running errands on foot, or traveling by bike, BindBuddy will ensure they have a hands-free experience with their garments securely fastened by their sides.”BindBuddy is a small, light device that features a catch and release system to hold one’s garment and then easily release it when needed. To operate the BindBuddy, first, attach the device onto the backpack or handbag strap through the carabiner clip top, then release the device’s shell with the ribbon attached. Take the ribbon and wrap it around the garment, working to reattach the shell to the main body of the device. Users can then tighten the ribbon to further secure the garment, preparing the user to head out on-the-go with their garment securely fastened.BindBuddy will be sold through a Kickstarter campaign beginning April 21. The initial backers of the BindBuddy Kickstarter campaign will receive a special early bird special of 50% off the retail price ($20 USD). The special will feature a pack of two BindBuddy units for $10 USD. This limited-time offer will for the first 100 purchases.Check out BindBuddy on Kickstarter, visit:

Meet Your BindBuddy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.