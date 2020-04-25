BHERC CONTINUES “OPERATION LOVE” WITH DISTRIBUTION OF ESSENTIAL HYGIENE KITS AND LUNCH FOR HOMELESS

logo

BHERC "OPERATION LOVE" BUS MAKES TOUR THROUGH LA TO BRING HOPE AND CARING TO SOME OF THE HOMELESS

Every day that we have with one another is an opportunity to help one another, which everyone can do, but it’s so much better when we join together to help those in need.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: Sandra Evers-Manly, President, The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) “Operation Love”

WHAT: Distribution of Essential Hygiene Kits and Lunch to LA Homeless at three sites amidst need during COVID – 19 Pandemic

WHEN: Sunday, April 26th - 10AM to 5:00pm PST

WHERE: Various Locations (see details below)

BHERC “Operation Love” continues its support of the homeless on Sunday, April 26th with the distribution of 300 packets filled with essential toiletries and health supplies to the homeless in Los Angeles and lunch. Some of the items included are gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, lip chap and snacks. This outreach to the under-served and often forgotten continues to broaden a campaign that provides love and practical support that included services to seniors in Los Angeles over the past three weeks by BHERC “Operation Love.” More than 500 seniors have been served to date. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

BHERC “Operation Love” will load the packets and lunches aboard the “Operation Love Bus” at 10am and is scheduled to make three stops during the day at locations where homeless Angelenos are located. There volunteers will set up tables and distribute the essential packets and lunches and share kindness and goodwill.

MORE INFO:

About BHERC: Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

BHERC “Operation Love Bus Schedule” – On Site Contact: Sandra Evers-Manly (310) 365-2080

10:00am Load Essential Packets/Lunches 1253 Longwood Ave., LA., CA 90019

Distribute Packets and Lunches Freeway Underpass@ Washington and Venice

Distribute Packets and Lunches Leimert Plaza Park 4395 Leimert Blvd. LA, 90008

Distribute Packets and Lunches Underpass 110 Flower/Exposition



For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213

400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove www.bherc.org

