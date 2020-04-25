BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” CELEBRATES NURSES AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS BATTLING COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH EVENING OF REFLECTIONS

Invite

BHERC friends across the nation gather online for tributes, spoken word and song in honor of our modern-day heroes.

This program is set to specifically celebrate and applaud the role of the “nurse” and “healthcare” worker during this pandemic.Their care makes the difference in our lives.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) continues its “Operation Love” outreach with an online event slated to celebrate the work of those on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 Virus. On Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 5:00PM PST BHERC will host “An Evening of Reflection”. A special online program that features music, spoken word and tributes from voices on the ground in the community.

This virtual gathering -- with the aid of ZOOM technology -- will provide those who wish to express gratitude and sentiments of care and appreciation the opportunity to share their feelings with the nurses and healthcare workers for the work that is being done daily to meet the ever-changing physical, economical, and spiritual challenges this unprecedented health crisis has created. To participate register in advance by 3:00 PST at https://tinyurl.com/BHERCReflections.

Local spoken word artists, musicians and celebrities will join an audience of more than 200 people from across the country that have signed up so far to participate in this uplifting and engaging event. Tributes will rally the group around the modern-day heroes with the goal of inspiring and fortifying their spirit and fueling their determination and fortitude during this battle as well as prayers for their physical and mental well being. “Nurses are often the first we see when we are sick as well as the last, we see when we go to sleep. They are often there round the clock. Their care makes the difference in our lives,” remarked Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC. “This program is set to specifically celebrate and applaud the role of the “nurse” and “healthcare” worker during this pandemic.”

BHERC “Operation Love” continues its support of the homeless on Sunday, April 27th with the distribution of 300 packets filled with essential toiletries and health supplies to the homeless in Los Angeles. Some of the items included are gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, lip chap and snacks. This outreach to the under-served and often forgotten continues to broaden a campaign that provides love and practical support that included services to seniors in Los Angeles over the past three weeks by BHERC “Operation Love.” More than 500 seniors have been served to date. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

Last Sunday, April 19th, BHERC collected 3841 rolls of toilet paper for the Union Rescue Mission with the help of donors – some that delivered twice—from across Los Angeles. In addition to the toilet paper, BHERC and the donors made a $15,000.00 contribution to the Mission. Volunteers and donors who came from across the southland represented all ages and ethnicities. There was a spirit of joy and comradery as the donations came in and the volunteers worked to organize the toilet paper and load it onto the Union Rescue Mission Truck. Toilet tissue continues to be a vital item and one of the most difficult to find during the pandemic and it continues to be hard to keep stocked. So, this drive was very important and filled a specific need for the Mission. “Now more than ever we need to practice more love and kindness,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly President of BHERC. “That’s why we started Operation Love.”

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

The BHERC “Operation Love” An Evening of Reflections begins at 5:00PM PST. Remember to register in advance by 3:00 PM PST at https://tinyurl.com/BHERCReflections. For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213.400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove І #StrongerTogether

