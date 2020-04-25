Tinkleo has been giving N95/KN95 and disposable masks away globally since April 23, unlimited

Tinkleo Face Masks Lucky Spin

Facing this current dilemma, Tinkleo is never falling behind, taking a strategic solution to solve the problem by Tinkleo Face Masks Lucky Spin online.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 is a very different year. We global citizens are fighting against Coronavirus with most of governments being made a hard decision to sacrifice economic growth for lives at this tense pandemic period. Face masks become ever essential to everyone. Facing this current dilemma, Tinkleo is never falling behind, taking a strategic solution to solve the problem "how to help global people to better fight against the Covid-19 pandemic more genuinely and practically" by Tinkleo Face Masks Lucky Spin online.

It is open to everyone.

Tinkleo Face Masks Lucky Spin is another regular lucky spin at Tinkleo with no purchase necessary. Everyone gets access to win face masks 100% from 1 piece to 100 pieces. It is open to everyone, even for non-registered Tinkleo users. Login process is required for claiming prizes.

It is easy to join.

1) Everyone gets 1 free chance to enter Tinkleo Face Masks Lucky Spin each day.

2) Log in to get 1 more chance to enter each day.

3) Share it on Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest to get 1 more chance each day.

4) Make a comment to get 1 more chance each day.

5) Invite 5+ friends to join the Face Masks Lucky Spin to get 1 more chance.

Frauds are absolutely prohibited. Once there exists fraud spin, Tinkleo official will cancel the participant's qualification.

It is filled with rich masks prizes.

3M N95/KN95 x50;

3M N95/KN95 x25;

SANBANG KN95 x50;

SANBANG KN95 x10;

SANBANG KN95 x2;

SANBANG KN95 x1;

Disposable Daily x100;

Disposable Daily x20.

(As 3M masks are not stable at the market, Tinkleo will ship the 3M prizes to you at random basically by stock.)

Each winner needs to make a purchase at $0.01 within 7 days to claim their masks prizes. Or the prizes will be expired. Shipping fee has been being charged from winners since Jan. 8, 2020. The $0.01 price is for Tinkleo to better deal with the winners' prize order, as well as tracking information. Shipping fee is based on winners' IP addresses for main reference. The actual shipping fee is according to the instant value at final checkout.

As usual, Tinkleo remind you that having good personal hygiene habits is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. Be sure to keep proper ventilation in house, wash your hands frequently, a certain social distance and wear a mask if go outside, better with an N95/KN95 face mask to ensure you get higher protection.

About tinkleo.com

As another online shopping mall, Tinkleo is known to the public for its comprehensive collection of products, reasonable price and instant after-sales service. It has been greatly welcomed by the customers worldwide. The loyal customers often make a new purchase and refer their friends to buy. In 2019, the Digital collections for tv box series are greatly favored by North American and European customers, as well as Home and Outdoor. The niche category of Daily Care for pill boxes have received customers’ frequent consultation and highly recognition.



