MyBioGate Launches COVID-19 Resources and Medical Supplies Platform

A premier cross-border healthcare consulting firm has launched a trustworthy anti-pandemic resources center.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Houston, TX-based MyBioGate announced today that the company has launched a COVID-19 resources platform providing information and anti-pandemic medical supplies.

“COVID-19 has grown to an international health pandemic, and with such a global issue comes the need for widespread cooperation,” said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate. “We are committed to connecting Chinese medical resources and supplies to the global community.”

“As countries around the world continue to battle the strain of coronavirus, the need for medical supplies and industry knowledge becomes paramount,” said Guo and added, “Many healthcare workers remain unprotected and continue to risk their own safety on the frontlines battling COVID-19.”

Guo highlighted, “The MyBioGate Global COVID-19 Resources Platform was established to centralize health care resources and create an accessible source for locating medical equipment from China.”

The resources platform was launched after the combined efforts of MyBioGate’s teams in Beijing, Xi’an, Nanjing, Helsinki, and Houston.

MyBioGate is helping countries source epidemic prevention supplies, monitors, ventilators, syringe pumps/infusion pumps, ICU medical consumables, etc.

Recently, MyBioGate successfully helped Lithuanian central government source medical suppliers to manage the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

‘Health Emergency Situations Centre of the Ministry of Health of Lithuania sent a request on anti-pandemic medical supplies and devices,” revealed Guo. “MyBioGate sourcing team in China, the United States, Europe responded immediately and stayed on the call 24 hours in response to the urgent needs. Everything moved at exceptional, wartime speed. In 4 days, 96 hours, we mobilized anti-epidemic medical supplies in 11 cities. Under the extremely short time and high market demand situation, we delivered 383 different models of ventilators over the weekend.”

For more anti-epidemic resources and knowledge sharing provided by MyBioGate, please visit https://events.mybiogate.com/covid-19/

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate’s mission is to connect China and the world in healthcare innovation. The company is committed to helping top Chinese pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and CROs connect with partners and clients worldwide through our flagship partnering conference China Focus (events.mybiogate.com). It helps industry parks such as Suzhou Industry Park (SIP) build top-tier life science clusters; it also operates a life science innovation center in the Texas Medical Center. In the past eight weeks, MyBioGate has hosted 25 online project pitches selected from 300+ projects covering therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices and gathered 5000+ industry professionals to help China deal with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now that China is moving out of the most difficult period, we feel obligated to help other countries that are combating the virus.

