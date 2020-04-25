Issued by Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Speaker Podcaster

Fitness Business Club Owner And Ambassador Shares Top Tips For COVID19

Not everybody will return straight away, not everybody has a job”
— Mel Tempest

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mel Tempest is a current owner like many who closed her doors on March 23rd - Here's what works for her in her club, a 1600m2 facility in Australia.

Restrictions are being lifted slowly across the world.

You have heard me say several times you need to create a new business model for opening.
1. Awareness Marketing ( social media, phone calls, emails, text messages) - Build Hype - What is your clubs opening slogan and hashtag?
2. Prepare to run your business online and live. Not everybody will return straight away, not everybody has a job.
3. Launch new programs and a new timetable do not open the doors SAME SAME!
4. Look at your membership options, reduce how many options you have. Get your staff upskilled to cope with new selling and closing strategies.
5. Re-visit your mission vision and values

To read tips 6 - 14 Click the link below

https://www.linkedin.com/embed/feed/update/urn:li:share:6659644755774967808

Meet Mel at Fit Summit Singapore, FIBO USA and Ignite Women's Fitness Business Virtual Event

Mel Tempest is a fitness business innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Network and Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators.

As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns.

She has a reputation for innovation, thought-leadership and “calling a spade a spade”, and this brutal honesty often underlies her keynote addresses and presentations, making her sessions refreshingly engaging. Mel’s game-changing keynotes are designed to ensure audiences all over the world feel highly engaged and genuinely responsive to the topics she presents – which is critical, as Mel believes this is where action and lasting change originates.

Who Is Mel Tempest?

Mel Tempest is a fitness business motivational speaker, consultant and innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and the Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators. As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns. She has a reputation for innovation, thought-leadership and “calling a spade a spade”, and this brutal honesty often underlies her keynote addresses and presentations, making her sessions refreshingly engaging. Mel’s game-changing keynotes are designed to ensure audiences all over the world feel highly engaged and genuinely responsive to the topics she presents – which is critical, as Mel believes this is where action and lasting change originates. Mel's passion for innovation in business has been unwavering since she entered the industry. In 2005 she created and opened Australia’s first men's only gym. In 2017 Mel’s became the first-ever Australian to win an IHRSA Scholarship. In this same year, Mel’s health club in Ballarat was among the top 3 finalists of the Smart Company Award, and during this year she also founded and commenced the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and Network, which quickly garnered more than 840,000 hits (Dec 2019). Mel is also the facilitator and organiser of the first Ignite Fitness Business Roundtable Events held throughout Australasia Singapore And USA. She was also one of the very few business owners to open a boutique fitness studio within her large commercial club. Mel specialises in consulting, innovation and early adoption; courageous leadership; social media strategies; sales concepts and programming; business problem solving; networking and start-ups. Her autobiography has touched lives and lead her to speak to large audiences, inspiring and changing lives.

http://www.meltempst.net

