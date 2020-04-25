Fitness Business Club Owner And Ambassador Shares Top Tips For COVID19

Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Podcast Host At gymowners.podbean.com

Not everybody will return straight away, not everybody has a job” — Mel Tempest

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mel Tempest is a current owner like many who closed her doors on March 23rd - Here's what works for her in her club, a 1600m2 facility in Australia.

Restrictions are being lifted slowly across the world.

You have heard me say several times you need to create a new business model for opening.

1. Awareness Marketing ( social media, phone calls, emails, text messages) - Build Hype - What is your clubs opening slogan and hashtag?

2. Prepare to run your business online and live. Not everybody will return straight away, not everybody has a job.

3. Launch new programs and a new timetable do not open the doors SAME SAME!

4. Look at your membership options, reduce how many options you have. Get your staff upskilled to cope with new selling and closing strategies.

5. Re-visit your mission vision and values

Mel Tempest is a fitness business innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Network and Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators.

As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns.

She has a reputation for innovation, thought-leadership and “calling a spade a spade”, and this brutal honesty often underlies her keynote addresses and presentations, making her sessions refreshingly engaging. Mel’s game-changing keynotes are designed to ensure audiences all over the world feel highly engaged and genuinely responsive to the topics she presents – which is critical, as Mel believes this is where action and lasting change originates.

