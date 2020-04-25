Fun & Free Virtual Workshops for the Next Generation of Creative Thinkers

Ripple Foundation announces the launch of virtual workshops to spark the imaginations of children across Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National volunteer-led charity, Ripple Foundation, is taking its creative writing workshop program online with a series of free interactive classes to inspire young Canadians to continue their writing journey at home, kicking off this Saturday (April 25th, 2020, 4:00 pm EST).After 80 successful workshops across Canada last year, the Ontario teacher-developed and Toronto Public Library-certified sessions, tailored to grades 4-8, will be taking to Facebook Live from this weekend in response to COVID-19.Each 60-minute session, delivered by avid writer and prolific reader, volunteer Karabi Mitra, focuses on developing youths’ creative writing such as brainstorming ideas, developing characters and creating plots.As many parents and carers currently find themselves juggling working from home while schooling their children, the workshops are accompanied by hassle-free, downloadable activity sheets that children can complete with zero adult input required. The Facebook Live classes will then be a platform for an interactive discussion to take place.Ivy Wong, Founder of Ripple Foundation, said: After a roaring response to our workshops in 2019, we have adapted our original 125-strong 2020 series so that our Ripple Foundation community can still access educational resources and have creative conversations with peers in a safe, virtual space.“Now more than ever, we want to harvest imagination and leadership in the absence of a normal school routine, promote lifelong skills and offer something fun for kids to do to fill the days. We are looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to the classes starting later this week!”The writing workshops provide a foundation for young authors to participate in Ripple Foundation’s annual Kids Write 4 Kids Writing Contest later this year, where the winner will get to see their work published and donate proceeds from Amazon, Google, Apple and Overdrive to a charity of their choice.To join the classes, please download the activity sheets here, and join the Facebook Live workshops at the below times here: @RipplefdnWorkshop schedule:Saturday, April 25, 4:00 pm (EST) – Brainstorm BonanzaSaturday, May 2, 4:00 pm (EST) – Mixed Bag MayhemSaturday, May 9, 4:00 pm (EST) – Plotline Play-By-PlayAbout Ripple FoundationRipple Foundation is a charitable organization based in Toronto that aims to empower the next generation of leaders by fostering creativity and cultivating a passion for reading and writing in youth across Canada. By advocating for creativity in children and their education through our specially developed literacy programs, we are teaching Canadian youth the benefits of creativity in their current and future lives, helping to shape the leaders of tomorrow. Visit ripplefoundation.ca to learn more about our programs.



