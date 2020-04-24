HeartStation Announces Release of AED Remote Monitoring System

Since 1998, HeartStation has serviced the AED industry with innovative accessory items.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeartStation introduces automated remote monitoring for AED’s (Automated External Defibrillators) capable of monitoring AED’s anywhere in the world.

HeartStation’s Remote Monitoring System (RMS) determines if the AED is present and functional, and reports the status by cellular transmission. RMS provides automated monitoring of AED's which reduces labor costs and greatly improves safety by eliminating human error.

“The challenges faced in automated inspection of AED’s goes much deeper than placing a camera in a cabinet or integrating Wi-Fi,” states Keith Hochhalter, CEO of HeartStation. “First, AED monitoring must be maintenance-free and outlive the AED battery. Next, data must be reliably transmitted from nearly any location without complex setup and passwords. Finally, the setup must be robust and not dependent on precise positioning. RMS solves all of these challenges.”

RMS functions universally with AED’s in any metal cabinet. More AED locations are accessible by utilizing an innovative approach regarding carrier selection in cellular communication. A patent-pending interface to AED’s provides a reliable status of the AED for a maintenance-free life greater than 7 years.

About HeartStation

Since 1998, HeartStation has serviced the AED industry with innovative accessory items.



