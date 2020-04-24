There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,478 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update 24 April 2020

New Case(S) - 18

Total Confirmed - 82

Deaths - 2

Recovered - 10

Total In Quarantine - 891

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.