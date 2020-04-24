United Kingdom - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on United Kingdom outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Kingdom-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the UK’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- December 2019 (18th Edition)

Executive Summary

UK makes progress towards 15 million fibred premises

The UK’s telecom market remains one of the largest in Europe, characterised by fierce competition which has resulted in reduced pricing for end-users. Following some market consolidation in the mobile segment there are four key players and a number of MVNOs. Mobile broadband in coming years will place some additional pressure on the fixed-line broadband subscriber base as customers are tempted to migrate to 5G-enabled services. The fixed-line broadband sector has seen the steady decline in DSL and the ongoing efforts among a good number of operators to expand the reach of fibre networks. This is being supported by government efforts to encourage the right economic environment facilitating the ambition to have a fully-fibred UK by 2033.

The fixed-line voice segment is being similarly repositioned, with PSTN services making way for IP-delivered content. BT’s independent wholesale unit Openreach plans to complete the switch to fibre by 2025.

The UK’s broadband sector remains dominated by copper. Virgin Media is aiming to provide a gigabit service across its network, mainly via DOCSIS3.1, and though the DSL network has been upgraded during the last few years Openreach in mid-2019 began scaling back its G-fast plans, aiming instead to focus on fibre as its moves to provide ultra-fast broadband services to some 15 million premises by 2025.

The mobile market is also one of the largest in Europe, both in terms of revenue and in the number of subscribers. The market has room for a growing number of low-cost MVNOs providing effective price and service competition for subscribers. The country has developed one of the strongest 5G segments, with all MNOs increasing their footprints after having launched services progressively during 2019.

Auctions for spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz bands have made more bandwidth available for mobile broadband services, supported by regulatory moves which allow the refarming of 2G spectrum for 3G and 4G use. Spectrum will also be released in the 700MHz band, having been being allocated for 5G use.

This report analyses the key aspects of the UK’s telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed network services sector and an overview of the key regulatory issues including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, and carrier preselection. The report reviews the major fixed network telcos and examines the status of fixed-line voice services following the deregulation of the retail call market sector. The report also assesses the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, covering technologies and including statistics and an update on recent commercial initiatives. In addition, the report surveys the UK’s mobile voice and data markets, providing an overview of mobile statistics, regulatory issues and technologies. It also profiles the major operators and MVNOs and looks ahead to mobile market developments in coming years.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Government commits £500 million to help LTE network sharing plan;

Vodafone to switch off its 3G network by 2022;

Virgin Media switches MVNO deal to Vodafone;

Ofcom completes 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz spectrum auction;

O2 becomes the last of the MNOs to launch 5G services;

Government to invest £1 billion of fibre infrastructure and 5G technologies, launches £400 million investment aimed at connecting up to two million premises with a 1Gb/s FttP service by 2020;

Vodafone extends gigabit fibre service to an additional 500,000 premises with Openreach deal;

Openreach reviews G.fast plans as it focusses on FttP;

Government publishes its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review;

Hyperoptic to extend fibre broadband to two million people across 50 cities;

Report update includes the regular's market updates to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Virgin Media, BT, KCom, Orange, Cable & Wireless, COLT Telecom, Dixons Carphone Group, Sky, O2, H3, Vodafone, Everything Everywhere (BT/EE, incorporating the former T-Mobile UK and Orange UK), Tesco Mobile





Key statistics

Telecommunications market Market analysis Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Office of Communications (Ofcom) Telecom sector liberalisation Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

Fixed network operators British Telecom Openreach Company restructure KCom Cable & Wireless Communications (C&WC) Virgin Media COLT Telecom Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse) TalkTalk Group Sky

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Next Generation Networks International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Cloud services Smart infrastructure

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Broadband statistics Government support Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks G.fast Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks BT Virgin Media/Fujitsu Other developments Other fixed broadband services Broadband Powerline (BPL) Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile voice Mobile data SMS and MMS Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Spectrum regulations Spectrum refarming Spectrum sharing Spectrum 2.6GHz Spectrum 800MHz Spectrum 900MHz Spectrum 700MHz Spectrum 1800MHz Spectrum 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz Revised licence conditions Other spectrum auctions Multi-spectrum auction – 2020 Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Major mobile operators Hutchison 3 O2 Vodafone EE Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications Mobile applications M-payment MNO collaboration Contactless payments m-ticketing m-banking m-health

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – United Kingdom – 2019 (e)

Table 2 – Change in consumer take-up of telecom services by type – 2006 – 2018

Table 3 – Fixed-line calls and access revenue by main operator– 2007 – 2018

Table 4 – Communications retail revenue by sector – 2003 – 2018

Table 5 – Change in telecoms revenue by service – 2010 – 2018

Table 6 – Change in the average retail household spend on telecoms services – 2013 – 2018

Table 7 – Change in call volumes, fixed-line and mobile in minutes – 2010 – 2018

Table 8 – Change in average fixed and mobile call minutes per line – 2013 – 2018

Table 9 – Change in the proportion of calls made, fixed-line and mobile – 2006 – 2018

Table 10 – Change in telecom retail revenue by sector: fixed, mobile – 2007 – 2018

Table 11 – Development of telecom connections: fixed, mobile, broadband – 2010 – 2018

Table 12 – BT wholesale lines (new format) – 2016 – 2019

Table 13 – Fixed-voice traffic volume by call type – 2010 – 2018

Table 14 – Fixed-voice revenue by call type – 2011 – 2018

Table 15 – Change in BT’s share of residential call types by traffic volumes – 2010 - 2018

Table 16 – BT financial data – 2006 – 2020

Table 17 – BT retail fixed revenue, Consumer, Business divisions – 2012 – 2018

Table 18 – BT revenue, Consumer division (new style) – 2017 – 2020

Table 19 – BT revenue by Global Services, Wholesale and Openreach divisions – 2007 – 2020

Table 20 – Development of KCom’s revenue – 2010 – 2019

Table 21 – Development of Virgin Media’s revenue – 2010 - 2019

Table 22 – Virgin Media revenue by sector – 2006 – 2019

Table 23 – Change in Virgin Media’s subscribers by sector – 2007 – 2019

Table 24 – Development of TalkTalk Group’s financial data – 2009 – 2020

Table 25 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2024

Table 26 – Change in the number of fixed-line broadband connections by type – 2010 - 2018

Table 27 – Growth in the average headline broadband speed – 2006 – 2018

Table 28 – Change in the proportion of residential broadband connections by speed – 2013 – 2018

Table 29 – Change in market share of fixed-line broadband subscribers by provider – 2010 - 2018

Table 30 – Change in broadband penetration by technology – 2010 – 2018

Table 31 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 32 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 33 – Development of average broadband speed – 2014 – 2018

Table 34 – Growth in average consumer fixed-line broadband traffic – 2011 – 2018

Table 35 – Growth in average consumer fixed-line broadband traffic – 2011 – 2018

Table 36 – Change in superfast broadband subscribers and market share – 2010 – 2018

Table 37 – Change in superfast broadband subscribers and market share – 2010 – 2018

Table 38 – Growth in the number of Virgin Media’s cable broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Table 39 – Development of Virgin Media’s cable ARPU – 2007 – 2018

Table 40 – Change in Virgin Media’s revenue – 2007 – 2019

Table 41 – Change in Virgin Media’s cable revenue – 2015 – 2019

Table 42 – Growth in the number of cable broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Table 43 – Decline in the number of DSL subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 44 – BT consumer and wholesale broadband revenue – 2015 – 2020

Table 45 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband connections by type – 2013 - 2018

Table 46 – Development in the number of Openreach’s fibre broadband connections – 2017 - 2019

Table 47 – Growth in the number of Vodafone’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2014 - 2019

Table 48 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2010 – 2018

Table 49 – Change in mobile retail revenue by service – 2013 – 2018

Table 50 – Change in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 51 – Change in the number of mobile connections by type – 2013 – 2018

Table 52 – Decline in mobile ARPU by contract, prepaid – 2006 – 2018

Table 53 – Change in average household spend of fixed-voice and mobile services – 2013 – 2018

Table 54 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 55 – Growth in the number of LTE subscribers – 2013 – 2018

Table 56 – Growth in O2’s LTE subscribers and penetration – 2014 – 2019

Table 57 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2010 – 2019

Table 58 – Growth in the number of O2’s M2M accesses – 2014 – 2019

Table 59 – Development of outgoing mobile voice traffic – 2013 – 2018

Table 60 – Growth in average mobile data traffic per user– 2011 – 2018

Table 61 – Growth in contract/prepaid mobile data traffic – 2013 – 2018

Table 62 – Decline in the volume of SMS and MMS messages sent – 2004 – 2019

Table 63 – Change in average SMS/MMS traffic per month by contract type – 2010 - 2018

Table 64 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Table 65 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Table 66 – MTRs by operator (pence per minute) – 2015 – 2018

Table 67 – Mobile interconnection traffic – 2007 – 2018

Table 68 – Growth in the number of H3’s registered subscribers by sector – 2008 – 2019

Table 69 – Growth in the number of H3’s active subscribers by sector – 2014 – 2019

Table 70 – Development of H3’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Table 71 – Decline in H3’s annualised gross ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Table 72 – Development of O2’s financial data –2007 – 2019

Table 73 – Development of O2’s quarterly financial data –2013 – 2019

Table 74 – Change in O2’s mobile ARPU – 2006 - 2019

Table 75 – O2 proportion of data to service revenue – 2006 – 2019

Table 76 – Growth in the number of O2’s mobile subscribers by type – 2005 – 2019

Table 77 – Development of Vodafone’s mobile ARPU (blended, contract, prepaid) – 2005 – 2019

Table 78 – Vodafone (UK) subscribers and proportion prepaid – 2009 - 2019

Table 79 – Vodafone (UK) financial data – 2008 – 2020

Table 80 – Vodafone customer churn – 2007 – 2019

Table 81 – Vodafone Group revenue by sector – 2007 – 2020

Table 82 – Vodafone UK service revenue by sector – 2009 – 2020

Table 83 – Vodafone mobile customer retention cost – 2007 – 2020

Table 84 – Growth in Vodafone’s mobile data traffic – 2013 – 2019

Table 85 – Development of EE’s mobile revenue (new format under BT) – 2017 – 2020

Table 86 – EE quarterly consumer mobile revenue (new format under BT) – 2016 – 2020

Table 87 – Decline in EE’s ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Table 88 – Change in the number of Virgin Mobile’s mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Table 89 – Development of Virgin Mobile’s revenue – 2007 – 2019

Table 90 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1999 – 2009

Table 91 – Percentages of mobile and fixed phones in homes – 2000 – 2016

Table 92 – Historic - Call volumes, fixed-line and mobile in minutes – 2003 – 2010

Table 93 – KCom revenue – 2000 – 2010

Table 94 – Historic - Telecoms revenue by service – 2008 – 2009

Table 95 – Historic - Average household spend on telecoms services – 2005 – 2017

Table 96 – Historic - Fixed-voice traffic by type in minutes – 2002 – 2017

Table 97 – Historic - Virgin Media revenue – 2003 - 2010

Table 98 – Historic - Carphone Warehouse Europe revenue, profit – 2008 - 2014

Table 99 – Historic - TalkTalk subscribers – 2011 - 2015

Table 100 – Historic - Communications revenue by sector – 2003 – 2017

Table 101 – Historic - Household take-up of telecom services – 2003 – 2016

Table 102 – Historic - Communications wholesale and retail revenue – 2005 – 2017

Table 103 – Historic - Telecom connections: fixed, mobile, broadband – 2002 – 2009

Table 104 – Historic – BT’s LLU, shared wholesale lines (old format) – 2004 – 2017

Table 105 – Historic - Lines with CPS – 2004 – 2018

Table 106 – Historic - WLR lines – 2004 – 2018

Table 107 – Historic - Average fixed-voice revenue per month by call type – 2011 – 2016

Table 108 – Historic - BT share of residential call types by traffic volumes – 2002 - 2009

Table 109 – Historic - BT Consumer lines and TV subscribers – 2011 – 2017

Table 110 – Historic - COLT financial data – 2006 – 2015

Table 111 – Historic - COLT financial data by business – 2013 – 2015

Table 112 – Historic - Percentage internet access by dial-up and broadband – 2000 – 2011

Table 113 – Historic - Internet users and penetration – 2002 – 2016

Table 114 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband retail revenue – 2001 - 2015

Table 115 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2009

Table 116 – Historic - DSL subscribers – 2000 – 2009

Table 117 – Historic - Market share of fixed-line broadband subscribers by provider – 2005 - 2009

Table 118 – Historic - Broadband penetration by technology – 2004 – 2009

Table 119 – BT retail and wholesale broadband subscribers – 2004 - 2018

Table 120 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband connections by type – 2002 - 2010

Table 121 – Historic - Devices used for internet access, market share – 2013 – 2017

Table 122 – Historic - Internet connectivity type, by household – 2003 – 2016

Table 123 – Historic - BT fibre broadband subscribers – 2014 - 2018

Table 124 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and SIM penetration rate – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009

Table 125 – Mobile retail revenue by service – 2002 – 2018

Table 126 – Historic - Virgin Mobile subscribers – 2005 – 2014

Table 127 – Average 3G and 4G speeds (Mb/s) – 2014 – 2015

Table 128 – Historic - Broadband take-up by technology – 2007 – 2016

Table 129 – Historic - Average household spend of fixed-voice, mobile and internet services – 2008 – 2016

Table 130 – Historic - Prepaid and contract subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 131 – Historic - Mobile market share by operator – 2004 – 2016

Table 132 – Historic – EE’s LTE subscribers – 2013 – 2015

Table 133 – Historic - SMS and MMS revenue – 2015 – 2017

Table 134 – Historic - EE subscriber data – 2009 – 2018

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Change in consumer take-up of telecom services by type – 20010 – 2018

Chart 2 – Fixed-line calls and access revenue by main operator– 2007 – 2018

Chart 3 – Change in telecoms revenue by service – 2010 – 2018

Chart 4 – Change in the average retail household spend on telecoms services – 2013 – 2018

Chart 5 – Change in call volumes, fixed-line and mobile in minutes – 2010 – 2018

Chart 6 – Change in average fixed and mobile call minutes per line – 2013 – 2018

Chart 7 – Change in the proportion of calls made, fixed-line and mobile – 2006 – 2018

Chart 8 – Change in telecom retail revenue by sector: fixed, mobile – 2007 – 2018

Chart 9 – Development of telecom connections: fixed, mobile, broadband – 2010 – 2018

Chart 10 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)

Chart 11 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)

Chart 12 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)

Chart 13 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 14 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 15 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 16 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 17 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 18 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 19 – Scandinavia and Baltics fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 20 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 21 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 22 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 23 – Fixed-voice traffic volume by call type – 2010 – 2018

Chart 24 – Fixed-voice revenue by call type – 2011 – 2018

Chart 25 – BT share of residential call types by traffic volumes – 2010 – 2018

Chart 26 – BT financial data – 2006 - 2020

Chart 27 – BT revenue by operating division – 2017 - 2020

Chart 28 – BT revenue, Consumer division (new style) – 2017 – 2020

Chart 29 – BT revenue by Global Services, Wholesale and Openreach divisions – 2007 – 2020

Chart 30 – Development of KCom’s revenue – 2010 – 2019

Chart 31 – Development of Virgin Media’s revenue – 2010 - 2019

Chart 32 – Virgin Media revenue by sector – 2006 – 2019

Chart 33 – Virgin Media subscribers by sector – 2007 - 2019

Chart 34 – Development of TalkTalk Group’s financial data – 2009 – 2020

Chart 35 – Change in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

Chart 36 – Growth in the average headline broadband speed – 2006 – 2018

Chart 37 – Change in the proportion of residential broadband connections by speed – 2013 – 2018

Chart 38 – Change in market share of fixed-line broadband subscribers by provider – 2010 - 2019

Chart 39 – Change in broadband penetration by technology – 2010 – 2018

Chart 40 – Growth in the number of Virgin Media’s cable broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Chart 41 – Development of Virgin Media’s cable ARPU – 2007 – 2018

Chart 42 – Change in Virgin Media’s revenue – 2007 – 2019

Chart 43 – Change in Virgin Media’s cable revenue – 2015 – 2019

Chart 44 – Growth in the number of cable broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Chart 45 – Decline in the number of DSL subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 46 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband connections by type – 2013 - 2018

Chart 47 – Growth in the number of Vodafone’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2014 - 2019

Chart 48 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2010 – 2018

Chart 49 – Change in mobile retail revenue by service – 2013 – 2018

Chart 50 – Change in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 51 – Change in the number of mobile connections by type – 2013 – 2018

Chart 52 – Decline in mobile ARPU by contract, prepaid – 2006 – 2018

Chart 53 – Change in average household spend of fixed-voice and mobile services – 2013 – 2018

Chart 54 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Chart 55 – Growth in the number of LTE subscribers – 2013 – 2018

Chart 56 – Growth in O2’s LTE subscribers and penetration – 2014 – 2019

Chart 57 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2010 – 2019

Chart 58 – Development of outgoing mobile voice traffic – 2013 – 2018

Chart 59 – Growth in average mobile data traffic per user– 2011 – 2018

Chart 60 – Growth in contract/prepaid mobile data traffic – 2013 – 2018

Chart 61 – Decline in the volume of SMS and MMS messages sent – 2004 – 2019

Chart 62 – Change in average SMS/MMS traffic per month by contract type – 2010 - 2018

Chart 63 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Chart 64 – Growth in the number of H3’s registered subscribers by sector – 2008 – 2019

Chart 65 – Development of H3’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Chart 66 – Decline in H3’s annualised gross ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Chart 67 – Development of O2’s financial data –2007 – 2019

Chart 68 – Development of O2’s quarterly financial data –2013 – 2019

Chart 69 – Change in O2’s annualised ARPU – blended, contract, prepaid and data – 2006 – 2019

Chart 70 – Growth in the number of O2’s mobile subscribers by type – 2005 – 2019

Chart 71 – Development of Vodafone’s mobile ARPU (blended, contract, prepaid) – 2005 – 2019

Chart 72 – Vodafone (UK) subscribers and proportion prepaid – 2009 – 2019

Chart 73 – Vodafone (UK) financial data – 2008 – 2020

Chart 74 – Growth in Vodafone’s mobile data traffic – 2013 – 2019

Chart 75 – Development of EE’s mobile revenue (new format under BT) – 2017 – 2020

Chart 76 – EE quarterly consumer mobile revenue (new format under BT) – 2016 – 2020

Chart 77 – Decline in EE’s ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Chart 78 – Change in the number of Virgin Mobile’s mobile subscribers – 2015 – 2019

Chart 79 – Development of Virgin Mobile’s revenue – 2007 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Principal submarine cables from the UK

Exhibit 3 – Wireless opportunities using technology and frequencies

Exhibit 4 – 3G licence results – April 2000

Exhibit 5 – 3G licensee and infrastructure suppliers

Exhibit 6 – Spectrum available for mobile services

Exhibit 7 – Spectrum awards – 800MHz and 2.6GHz – 2013

Exhibit 8 – Spectrum awards – 2.3GHz, 3.4GHz – April 2018

Exhibit 9 – Spectrum auction results 10GHz – February 2008

Exhibit 10 – H3 spectrum concessions





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Kingdom-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.