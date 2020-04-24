How to help people with hearing issues in a pandemic?

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the whole world is actively fighting the dangerous threat posed by COVID-19. Unfortunately, New York became the epicenter of a pandemic in the USA, having the largest number of infected with a dangerous virus in the country. Now the city’s hospitals are crowded, and all specialists are busy fighting the pandemic. But other health problems did not disappear, and the number of patients did not decrease. Even healthy people can hardly tolerate the new isolation conditions that were introduced to stop the spread of the virus. What about people with other health problems?According to statistics, about 15% of American adults suffer from hearing problems. The COVID-19 crisis has made it especially difficult for the hearing impaired to communicate. Being isolated at home, people who have at least some degree of hearing loss start to realize how difficult it is to talk to children and grandchildren over the phone, the TV has to be made much louder, and all of these difficulties might lead to even more isolation and depression. Therefore, it is very important not to stop providing assistance to such people, even under current quarantine conditions.We continue to help! Audiology Island was created to help people who have hearing problems. Over the years, we have helped many Americans regain their lost hearing. Even during a pandemic and isolation, we cannot abandon people who turn to us for help. We perfectly understand how hard it is for them in these conditions. Fortunately, modern technologies allow us to provide qualified assistance without violating the measures introduced for the distribution of COVID-19."We offer telecare services to all patients, which makes it so much easier for them since they can have the same great quality service from the convenience of their home."How do we help people without having personal contact with them? Teleaudiology allows you to provide highly qualified services related to hearing health and hearing aids, at a distance. Thanks to this, we continue to work without violating insulation measures.You can easily take the audiology test online if you notice a hearing problem in yourself or your relative. The results will be sent to the doctor who will determine if the problem exists or not. It is completely free.We pay special attention to children, as this situation is especially unpleasant for them. Parents with children who have auditory processing disorder (APD) increasingly approach us. Fortunately, we have extensive experience and help children cope with this disorder. At Audiology Island, we are certified Fast ForWord providers. This online program has proven itself in the treatment of APD. You can use the listed (and many other) services without leaving your home. We continue to work in these difficult days and help people in need, observing all safety precautions, and without violating any protective measures.About Audiology IslandAudiology Island is a medical practice that provides highly qualified care for both adults and children. Our doctors use the most modern methods and equipment. We are constantly improving the skills of our employees and are monitoring new treatment options.Why do people trust us?• Largest and most recognizable audiology clinic on Staten Island• With 2 locations we offer the most flexibility for patient care in terms of appointment availability and practically no wait time• We offer the most versatility in audiological care for infants, children and adults.• We are the only clinic to offer Central Auditory Processing Disorder evaluations and treatment for children and adults• Due to our extensive experience in tinnitus management, we are the go-to clinic for the Physicians on Staten Island when it comes to referring their patients.• The latest and most sophisticated equipment• Largest selection of hearing aid brands• Our doctors are always involved in community outreach as well as continued advocacy efforts for the profession of Audiology.Today our online services are especially popular and relevant. Audiology Island has helped many Americans restore their hearing loss and regain love and understanding in a relationship.



