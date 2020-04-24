Jason Mould and Injection Builds a Record by Producing 200k+ Finished Parts of Plastic Mouldings

Rapid Prototyping Service Rapid Prototyping Service 1 Rapid Prototyping Service 2

One of the most demanding producers of injection moulds, Jason Moulds and Injection has created a record by delivering 200k+ tools.

HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company’s injection moulding unit is supplied with 50 pieces of high accuracy casting units. They vary between 30 to 800 tons. JasonMould imports these casting units mainly from Japan and Taiwan, and the injection factory works all day and night every week. The employees give their best in producing these pieces of equipment. Custom plastic injection molding service is one of the best-known processes to generate vast amounts of plastic parts that are used in commercial and industrial purposes. As materials made of plastic usually expand and shrink with the effect of heat and wetness, JasonMould act in accordance with DIN 16742 level of tolerance for the plastic casts. The casting tools and dies are made using Aluminium 7075, P20, NAK80 half-hard steel and tough H13 steel. Moreover, the company also presents final SPI finishing and EDM appearance of the tools.JasonMould offers hundreds of thermosetting and thermoformable plastics for the customers to select for the respective projects. The mechanical and synthetic features of a product can be increased with additional elements like lubricants, fibres made of glass and UV fixers. The organisation can also assist a customer with a material sheet which has the information related to tolerances and standard varieties.JasonMould has a vast experience in this field of plastic pieces of equipment which are used in industrial units like an automobile, healthcare, lights, sports materials, home equipments and agricultural tools. A pool of 15 employees keeps a continuous check over the production procedure and quality of every single part of a product. Within the past 9 years in service, JasonMould has acquired a reputable position in producing high standard tools at a budget-friendly price. Not only in China, but the company also has 50 customers worldwide, primarily from Europe and the United States of America.JasonMould is also a significant competitor in the field of rapid prototyping service . It provides stereolithography and selective laser sintering prototyping, vacuum moulding and CNC at affordable rates. This enterprise requires a short duration like a week or 10 days for delivering these services.The chief services and goods offered by JasonMould are ‘Precision Moulds and Dies’, ‘Rapid prototype Mould Making’, ‘Plastic Tooling and Injection’ and ‘Plastic Injection Manufacturing Facility’. The president of JasonMould says “Our organisation is a custom injection mould making unit which offers products at the best industry prices. Our services are of the top quality, and we specialise in rapid prototype injection dies, CNC milling, plastic injections and more. We also genuinely hope to provide our best facilities to consumers across the globe.”To reach the top spot, JasonMould continuously strives to enhance the skills and professionalism of its employees. It gives a healthy and secure environment for its workers so that they can work efficiently. The company puts the best effort to match up with the new technologies and advancement through different maintenance initiatives. The built-up area of JasonMould is more than 15000 square metres, and starting from small cell phone parts to massive vehicle units, the company provides all kinds of necessary tools.About The Company:JasonMould Industrial Company Limited is a famous manufacturer of injection moulds in China, founded in the year 2010. The organisation particularly deals with the production of plastic casts. These moulds are used in making appliances used in households, pieces of equipment used for healthcare purposes, electronic tools, safety appliances, and also monitoring units. JasonMould aims to present customers with superior quality commodities and services. JasonMould ensures its customers to experience a journey from rapid prototyping service to injection tools. The company also makes it sure to meet user demand and expectation with regards to product prices, durability and delivery. Furthermore, JasonMould is an ISO9001-2008, AFAQ ISO/TS 16949, and UL certified company whose products are availed by USA, Europe, UK and Japan.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.