Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (24-04-2020)

The Government has just held its COVID-19 pandemic assessment meeting. Today's statistics show 1,430 people infected, including 692 active, 120 hospitalized and 20 on respiratory assistance. 668 recovered and 43 deaths. We continue to control this virus.



