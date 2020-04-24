There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,607 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (24-04-2020)

Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun Download logo

The Government has just held its COVID-19 pandemic assessment meeting. Today's statistics show 1,430 people infected, including 692 active, 120 hospitalized and 20 on respiratory assistance. 668 recovered and 43 deaths. We continue to control this virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.