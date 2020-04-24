Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. Launches Beautifully Designed Hydrogen Water Machines Constructed With PEM Technology

Olansi product

One of the leading manufacturers of Water Purifiers from China, Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd, has introduced hydrogen water machines built using PEM technology.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd, has introduced hydrogen water machines built using PEM technology. The company has also come up with cost-effective prices of the water units to fit within the customer budget.Olansi Healthcare introduces Hydrogen Water Makers who are built using PEM technology. These machines purify drinking water by eradicating the harmful impurities without any hazard and problems. The company also has come up with water units having different capacities. Moreover, these units are made with polycarbonate material which makes it durable and long-lasting.To meet consumer demands, this organisation with a team of 30 engineers and multiple factory plants are continuously upgrading their research and development to generate new-age purifying units. The company also boasts 20 QA & QC people team who looks after the production management. Amidst so much of competition and user demand, It believes in complete customer satisfaction and does not compromise a bit in delivering the best quality apparatus. From development to delivery, each unit undergoes a five-step process starting with ‘Design’, then ‘Moulding’, then ‘Injection’, then ‘Assembly’ and finally ‘Export’.The Hydrogen Water Makers are supported with electrodes, which gives additional satisfaction to a user to refine water. The water machines are fastened with a power adapter which can control the power of the system. Additional features like LED light signals and touch screen are also provided in these water systems. These water systems are essential for conceiving women, people who want to stay youthful, aged people, individuals who exercise regularly, etc.These hydrogen water makers are portable where a user can witness electrolysation, control the apparatus with only touch, and has the function of automatic shutdown. The process of electrolysis is capable of giving out considerable amounts of hydrogen which are considered an anti-oxidant for human body. It helps by improving digestion, reducing sleep disorders, lowering blood pressure and in maintaining youth for a longer period of time. The owner at Olansi states “We are an organisation having the most dedicated and stable employees, who have more than 8 years of expertise in our factory. We also give our best to produce 50000 pieces every month, and 98% of our products reach to customers on time.”With almost over 10 years in the business, Olansi Healthcare Ltd. is a professional supplier and exporter of Air Purifiers , Beauty Appliances and other necessary products as well. While talking to the manager at Guangzhou Olansi, he says “Our Company is a professional unit which aims to develop air cleaners, HEPA air purifiers, negative ion home air purifiers, Ionizer air purifier, etc to eliminate pollens and dust, PM2.5, smoke from cigarettes and also remove benzene, formaldehyde, harmful bacteria and so on.”The company present its customers with Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services. It has been able to secure a top position among it’s contenders by providing outstanding quality products and professional services. Olansi also has its personal air and water filtration units to nurture the quality and injection factory containing LG ABS.Moreover, the sales level increases at a considerable rate each year, which has helped Olansi to upgrade their core technology, enlarge its factory space, make use of high-class production and survey and lots more. Olansi emphasises on product quality, continuous upgradation and affordable pricing. It’s skilled and powerful R&D group with industry experience can satisfy consumer needs and build trust among the same.About the Company:Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd. is a manufacturing plant located in Guangzhou, China. The company produces Water Refiners, Air Purifiers, Beauty Apparatus, and Hydrogen Water Units. Olansi invests it’s 10% of gross annual revenue to its research and development of the products. The organisation consist of a research and development team of 30 engineers and 11 laboratories, and that is why every year it can develop five brand new product models. Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Health Of China has given Olansi the Chinese National Mandatory Product 3C Certification, ISO9001:2008 Quality System Certification and the National Drinking Water Product Health Safety Certification.



