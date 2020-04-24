IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology And Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
IT Service Management (ITSM) Market
This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
• ServiceNow
• Atlassian
• Ivanti (HEAT Software)
• IBM
• Broadcom
• BMC Software
• ASG Software
• Axios Systems
• SAP
• Cherwell Software
• Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)
• Freshworks
• Ultimo
• Epicor
• TOPdesk
• Samanage
• Agiloft Service
• Symantec
• SysAid
• SolarWinds
• Autotask
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Service Management (ITSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Service Management (ITSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Management (ITSM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………………
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 ServiceNow
13.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details
13.1.2 ServiceNow Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development
13.2 Atlassian
13.2.1 Atlassian Company Details
13.2.2 Atlassian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development
13.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)
13.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details
13.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development
13.4 IBM
13.4.1 IBM Company Details
13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 IBM Recent Development
13.5 Broadcom
13.5.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.5.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.6 BMC Software
13.6.1 BMC Software Company Details
13.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development
13.7 ASG Software
13.7.1 ASG Software Company Details
13.7.2 ASG Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.7.4 ASG Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ASG Software Recent Development
13.8 Axios Systems
13.8.1 Axios Systems Company Details
13.8.2 Axios Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.8.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Development
13.9 SAP
13.9.1 SAP Company Details
13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.9.4 SAP Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SAP Recent Development
13.10 Cherwell Software
13.10.1 Cherwell Software Company Details
13.10.2 Cherwell Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
13.10.4 Cherwell Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Development
13.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)
10.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Company Details
10.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
10.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Development
13.12 Freshworks
10.12.1 Freshworks Company Details
10.12.2 Freshworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
10.12.4 Freshworks Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Freshworks Recent Development
13.13 Ultimo
10.13.1 Ultimo Company Details
10.13.2 Ultimo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
10.13.4 Ultimo Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Ultimo Recent Development
13.14 Epicor
10.14.1 Epicor Company Details
10.14.2 Epicor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction
10.14.4 Epicor Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Epicor Recent Development
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
