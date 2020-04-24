IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology And Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

• ServiceNow

• Atlassian

• Ivanti (HEAT Software)

• IBM

• Broadcom

• BMC Software

• ASG Software

• Axios Systems

• SAP

• Cherwell Software

• Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

• Freshworks

• Ultimo

• Epicor

• TOPdesk

• Samanage

• Agiloft Service

• Symantec

• SysAid

• SolarWinds

• Autotask

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Service Management (ITSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Service Management (ITSM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Management (ITSM) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………………

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ServiceNow

13.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details

13.1.2 ServiceNow Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

13.2 Atlassian

13.2.1 Atlassian Company Details

13.2.2 Atlassian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development

13.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

13.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details

13.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 Broadcom

13.5.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.5.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.6 BMC Software

13.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.7 ASG Software

13.7.1 ASG Software Company Details

13.7.2 ASG Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.7.4 ASG Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ASG Software Recent Development

13.8 Axios Systems

13.8.1 Axios Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Axios Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.8.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Development

13.9 SAP

13.9.1 SAP Company Details

13.9.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.9.4 SAP Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SAP Recent Development

13.10 Cherwell Software

13.10.1 Cherwell Software Company Details

13.10.2 Cherwell Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

13.10.4 Cherwell Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Development

13.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

10.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Company Details

10.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Development

13.12 Freshworks

10.12.1 Freshworks Company Details

10.12.2 Freshworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.12.4 Freshworks Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Freshworks Recent Development

13.13 Ultimo

10.13.1 Ultimo Company Details

10.13.2 Ultimo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.13.4 Ultimo Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ultimo Recent Development

13.14 Epicor

10.14.1 Epicor Company Details

10.14.2 Epicor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

10.14.4 Epicor Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Epicor Recent Development

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



