Woxer Celebrates Earth Day All Year Long

Woxer is focused on sustainability to support the Earth 365 days a year.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woxer (https://woxer.com), the women’s boxer brief brand known making comfortable underwear, is a major fan of Earth Day. Although the actual day (April 22) has come and gone, Woxer ensures its practices honor Mother Nature 365 days of the year.

It all starts with Woxer’s commitment to modal fabric. Modal is a vegan fabric sustainably harvested from Beech trees. The trees themselves grow prolifically and require far less water than cotton plants. When the pulp is harvested and processed, it creates a superior fabric that is soft, durable, and moisture wicking. In fact, modal feels like a luxury product, but since it is harvest from such an abundant source, it is affordable and accessible – a concept Woxer feels is necessary for all sustainable fashion products.

However, it is not just the use of modal that keeps Woxer eco-conscious all year long. Green practices are build into every facet of the organization, including digital ads and online shopping as opposed to paper flyers and catalogs. The company also uses thoughtful, minimal packaging.

Woxer has been in operation for just over a year, but already its boxer brief styles,Baller, Stud, and Commando,are wildly popular. The brand is committed to continuing to do the right things when it comes to sustainable fashion. Learn more at https://woxer.com/pages/sustainability.

Woxer (women’s boxer briefs) was created to address the need for comfortable, sensible, empowering, underwear for women that could be worn under any outfit, and for any occasion. Woxer’s philosophy is that everyone has the right feel comfortable and that the right undergarments bring out a woman’s confidence and energy.

