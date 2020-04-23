Cabo Verde : First Review Under the Policy Coordination Instrument and Request for Modification of Targets

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. Publication Date: April 23, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Cabo Verde’s economic situation has been improving in recent years, with growth above historical trends, low inflation, strengthening fiscal and external positions, and declining public debt-to-GDP ratio. Inefficiencies in, and fiscal risks related to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are being addressed through privatization and restructuring, consistent with the authorities’ reform agenda under their Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development. However, vulnerabilities remain, hence sustained reform implementation is needed to improve the business environment, support broad-based growth and build resilience.



