Farewell Noisy Garden Shredders
Krunchie Killeen Issues A Video Podcast Calling For Quiet Gardens And Shows That A Quiet Hedge Trimmer Can Replace A Noisy Shredder
The video features on Krunchie’s YouTube Channell, at: https://www.youtube.com/user/KrunchieKilleen/
as well as on Krunchie’s new Podcast website, started on 23 April 2020: “Krunchie Killeen’s Podcasts”: https://krunchiepodcasts.blogspot.com/
In the Podcast, Krunchie calls for an end to garden-noise pollution by shifting from petrol-driven and noisy plug-in machines to battery-driven alternatives, which are usually much quieter. Then we cause less annoyance to our neighbours, and, if they follow the same policy, they will cause less annoyance to us.
Let us enjoy our cocoon-living, by relaxing in our back gardens, without the disturbance of our neighbours’ noisy garden tools disrupting the quiet.
On his YouTube channel, as well as Video Podcasts, you will find his music, songs, recitations, James Joyce interpretations and historical readings.
Another recent posting, “When Life Comes Back To Normal” looks forward, in a song, to resuming normal activities, when released from the Covid 19 Cocoon).
“Phibsboro Suite” is an instrumental recording recalling two tunes that Krunchie composed, using his tin whistle, when he was ten, evoking a sound reminiscent of the great organ in St Peter’s Church, Phibsboro, where he was a choir-boy at that time.
A retired Civil Servant, Krunchie plays his tin-whistle with the Invincibles in occasional gigs and, until the Corona virus struck, had been doing a weekly concert in Clareville Day Centre.
