Javier Villarreal Law Firm Announces Virtual Consultation Options for Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer Services

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a highly reviewed team of accident attorneys serving Brownsville, San Benito, and Harlingen is proud to announce online consultation options for persons who suffer personal injuries and/or auto accidents in Brownsville. Due to the current crisis, the law firm is working remotely, but persons who are in an accident can still reach out for a zero cost attorney consultation via telephone or web meeting. Brownsville, Harlingen, and San Benito Texas - Personal Injury Lawyers“Accidents continue to happen even amidst the shutdown,” explained Brownsville attorney Javier Villarreal, the managing partner at the law firm. “Our announcement reminds residents of Brownsville, Harlingen, South Padre Island and all of Cameron County that if they suffer in an accident, they still can reach out for a zero cost, confidential attorney consultation via telephone or web meeting.”Persons who want to set up a consultation can visit the online consultation form at https://jvlawfirm.net/contact/ . There, they can provide a little information and/or accident, and the helpful staff of the Villarreal Law Firm will set up the attorney consultation. Only a trained attorney can assess the facts of the case vis-a-vis the laws of Texas and then give advice as to whether litigation may be in order. No two situations are exactly alike on either a factual or legal basis.FINDING THE BEST ACCIDENT ATTORNEY IN BROWNSVILLEHere is the background for this release. Car crashes in and around Brownsville, Texas, continue to occur during the shutdown, albeit at a slower pace. Just because many institutions are shut down or working remotely, however, does not mean that affected parties have lost their rights, nor that they cannot work with an accident attorney to pursue them. News coverage of the shut down, however, may have confused many South Texas residents into believing that they can’t reach out to attorneys because they are “shut down.” By announcing the opportunity for virtual initial consultations, the Villlarreal Law Firm is reassuring Texas residents that they can still meet with an attorney, confidentially and at no cost, to assess the facts of their case and any potential legal actions. For these reasons, the law firm has made an announcement on virtual consultations. Persons who want to know more about the law firm’s personal injury services can visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/personal-injury/ or call the firm.ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRMThe law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from motorcycle accident , boat accident , or other forms of mishaps (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County -. They are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.Web. https://www.jvlawfirm.net/



