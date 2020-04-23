CreativityWillSaveUs Video/Podcast Series. Artists and Imagine-Nations Come Together to Navigate the Global Pandemic

A special project by NYC-based storytelling platform & multimedia production boutique Creative Pois-On, nominated for the United Nation’s SDG Impact Awards.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready, set, imagine! Creative Pois-On , the New York-based storytelling platform, and multimedia production boutique, co-founded by Entrepreneur and Forbes Contributor Daniela Pavan as Artistic Director, and Author and Journalist Tommaso Cartia as Editor in Chief – is delighted to present:#CreativityWillSaveUsThis special project is a video/podcast series and social media campaign where prominent figures from the international world of art, culture, and entertainment come together to reflect on the central value that art brings to all humanity during these challenging quarantine times of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is also designed to support the global community of artists who are seeing all of their venues temporarily shutting down to safely prevent the spreading of the Corona Virus.Watch the Video Series Youtube: CreativityWillSaveUs-Series-Playlist Listen to the Podcast Series: CreativePois-On PodcastShow These wonderful creatives, all together, raise a voice that can break through these walls of isolation sending everybody a positive message that #CreativityWillSaveUs and that we can spend this time making the most out of our creative powers.Among the artists featured in the series:Leading Figurative Sculptor Lorenzo Quinn - the son of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Quinn / Principal Dancer of The American Ballet Theatre – Herman Cornejo. He pays tribute to Wilhelm Burmann – master teacher of ballet stars who recently passed away because of Corona Virus complications / Singer, Actress, and Broadway Sensation Kayla Davion who plays Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical / Grimanesa Amoròs – Master of Light. Peruvian-born, the New York-based American interdisciplinary artist / Actor and Playwright J.Stephen Brantley (FOX's 'Gotham', ABC's 'Single Parents', TNT's 'Animal Kingdom' - SAG . AFTRA . AEA) and Actor Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (SAG . AFTRA . AEA) with a thoughtful homage to Terrence MacNally - legendary Tony award-winning playwright, who recently passed away because of Corona Virus complications.International Singer-Songwriter Alessandra Salerno whose song 'Faith Within Your Hands', produced by Fabrizio Sotti (Tupac, Jennifer Lopez, Cassandra Wilson), is the official soundtrack of #CreativityWillSaveUs / Marco Calvani – NYC-based Writer, Director, and Broadway Dramaturg (The Rose Tattoo – The Roundabout Theatre Company Production on Broadway with Oscar-Winning Actress Marisa Tomei). During his carrier, he collaborated with Oscar-Winning Actress Melissa Leo. / Iranian-American Actress, Producer, Writer and Transgender Activist Pooya Mohseni (SAG . AFTRA . AEA. "Law&Order") / Actor Anthony Michael Martinez - (SAG . AFTRA . AEA) Romeo & Juliet Classic Stage Co./Tea Alagíc; I'll Be Damned Vineyard Theatre/April Nickell; The Comedy of Errors Alabama Shakes./Sean Graney.Jacopo Rampini – The NYC-based Italian American Actor (“Medici: Masters of Florence” alongside Dustin Hoffman; “Law&Order” SVU on NBC; “Catch 22” on Hulu directed by George Clooney, and FBI on CBS.) / International Multidisciplinary Artist Annalaura di Luggo / Cristiana Pegoraro – the NYC-based International pianist and Artistic Director of the Narnia Festival / David James Parr – Award-Winning American Writer, Playwright, Screenwriter, and Editor, reflects on the isolating quarantine with a poem from his collection “Personal Training: poetry & exercise tips” performed by actor James Wells / Rachele Buriassi - The Principal Dancer of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal / Peppe Voltarelli – Italian singer, songwriter, and actor, a true Ambassador of the Mediterranean folk tradition in the world. Italian singer/Songwriter and guitarist Leda Battisti - featured in prestigious productions by Peter Gabriel, Manny Benito, and Ottmar Liebert.Official Hashtags:#CreativityWillSaveUs#TheShowWillGoOn#CreativePoison#CreativepoisonPodcast#ReadySetImagineCREDITS:#CreativityWillSaveUs was thought, written, and produced by Tommaso Cartia and Daniela Pavan, Artistic Directors of Creative Pois-On in collaboration with author, playwright, and Creative Pois-On contributor, David James Parr.The episodes are edited by David James Parr.Soundtrack - 'Faith Within Your Hands' - written and performed by Alessandra Salerno and produced by Fabrizio Sotti in New York at the Sotti Studio Nyack.Graphic Design & Artwork by Giada JoysFor Press Materials & Interviews:The Artistic Directors of Creative Pois-On, Tommaso Cartia, and Daniela Pavan, as well as the artists featured in the project, are available for interviews, upon request.Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you need any more info.Press Contact:pressoffice@creativepoisn.com+1 929 228 9706Follow Creative Pois-On:Website - www.creativepoisn.com Facebook - @CreativePoisonInstagram - @Creativepois_onOfficial Youtube Channel - Creative Pois-On



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.