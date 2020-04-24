Center Valley Dentist Offering Emergency Dental Services During COVID-19

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing emergency dental services

Castle Dental in Center Valley is offering emergency dental services on a case-by-case basis.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental in Center Valley is offering emergency dental services to patients on a case-by-case basis. Although the office is temporarily closed through April 30 for non-essential services due to COVID-19, patients experiencing severe pain or trauma are encouraged to call 610-282-2249. Dr. Matthew Lang will return all calls and determine whether each situation qualifies as an emergency.

Some dental emergencies include dental trauma, broken or fractured teeth, uncontrolled bleeding, or tissue inflammation. Patients who are having trouble eating, talking, or performing daily functions due to pain are encouraged to call.

“We will make sure that patients experiencing a dental emergency can be seen as quickly as possible,” says Dr. Lang.

Dental implants, tooth whitening, dental crowns, and other non-essential services will not be offered.

To ensure patients are kept safe and healthy, all treatment rooms are being thoroughly sanitized and high-touch areas are being cleaned regularly. Doctors continue to wear gloves, masks, and eye protection.

If you believe you are experiencing a dental emergency, please call the Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental at 610-282-2249.



About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



