Memoir Recalls Career Smuggling In The Days Of Marijuana Prohibition

Smugglers’ Times: Smuggling In The Days of Marijuana Prohibition. “True stories in a work of fiction so as not to upset the Feds.” By M. Dennis Taylor

I tell about the life of a smuggler. When marijuana is legal, we will be like the rumrunners during prohibition and people might be interested in the real history of how it was in Smugglers’ Times.” — Keys Don, retirred, reformed smuggler

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The memoir of a long-retired and reformed pioneer of the marijuana smuggling industry is now available. Keys Don, as he is still known, flew single-engine planes in the 1970s back and forth to Colombia, carrying up to a million dollars-worth of pot per load, in today’s money and finally told his story to award-winning writer, M. Dennis Taylor.

“I tell about the life of a smuggler,” said Don. “When marijuana is legal all across the country, we will be like the rumrunners during prohibition and people might be interested in the history of how it was in Smugglers’ Times.”

During a 30-plus-year career, working under aliases, Don brought marijuana through the Keys, an area with thousands of places to hide, that’s been a haven for smugglers since the times of the Spanish Main up until sometime late last night. Don and his friends used planes, boats and vehicles, and expanded connections throughout the states, Mexico and the Philippines, reportedly even working with Federal Agents.

A brisk-read written in journalistic style by Taylor, a South Florida writer with 40-years of experience in writing newspaper and magazine pieces and three books. “It’s a fast-moving tale filled with adventure, humor and an in-depth look behind the scenes of the smuggling industry,” said Don.

With a cast of characters that made and spent millions of dollars during play-filled lives, they all believed the adage that “for adventure, there is risk.”

For your copy contact indie bookstores, Amazon or the website SmugglersTimes.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.