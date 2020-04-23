Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update, 23 April 2020
New Case(S) - 3
Total Confirmed - 64
Deaths - 1
Recovered - 10
Total in Quarantine - 702Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
