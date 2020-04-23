NEW FOR RUNNERS AND ENDURANCE ATHLETES: WITHOUT LIMITS RUNNERS ESSENTIALS LONG RUN RECOVERY NUTRITIONAL SHAKE

Runners Essentials LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake: Available in Hot Chocolate Flavor with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Vanilla Birthday Cake Flavor

LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake contains protein and carbohydrates in an optimum ratio, branched-chain amino acids, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to co-founder of Runners Essentials Scott W. Tunis MD FACS, a Board Certified Physician and Surgeon, vitamin Clinical Trial Investigator, and multiple patent holder,

“We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of Without Limits Runners Essentials LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake which is specifically formulated and targeted to promote long run recovery. It is a completely new product for the running and endurance community.”

LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake contains protein and carbohydrates in an optimum ratio, branched-chain amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, as well as a proprietary blend of micronutrients including KSM 66 Ashwagandha, Theanine, Glutamine, Alpha GPC, and Tart Cherry.

According to Dr. Scott Tunis, “All of the micronutrients in the LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake proprietary formula are not reproduced by any other nutritional shake on the market and have been shown in double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trials to improve specific parameters of endurance recovery. LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake should be far more effective than a simple protein and carbohydrate supplement in promoting recovery.”

Tom Clifford, a highly accomplished endurance athlete and coach and co-founder of Runners Essentials, states, “We wanted an extremely high quality product that would provide runners with the protein and carbohydrates they need but also containing targeted micronutrients to optimize recovery from the weekly long run, which is the most important and physically stressful session for most endurance athletes.”

Without Limits Runners Essentials LONG RUN RECOVERY Nutritional Shake is manufactured in the USA, in a GMP and NSF certified manufacturing facility, is GMO and Gluten Free, and is Certified Banned Substance Free by BSCG.

For further information visit:

https://runnersdailyvitamin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.