Community Oncology Alliance Hosts First Ever All-Virtual Conference

4,200+ Attendees Hear from the Practices on the Frontlines of the COVID-19, Learn Latest on Oncology Payment Reform, and New Transportation Program for Patients

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undaunted by a global COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, today, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) opened the 2020 Community Oncology Conference, its first completely virtual COA Conference. Featuring some of oncology’s best and brightest minds, the Conference also played host to a big announcement: the COA/CancerCare Patient Assistance Transportation Program, a program that offers free, professional transportation for patients to and from treatment at community oncology practices during the pandemic.

With more than 4,200 registrants, this is the largest Community Oncology Conference in COA history. Attendees at this unprecedented coming together of community oncology professionals learned about a diverse set of topics, from oncology payment reform to cybersecurity to medical cannabis in oncology to, of course, the impact of COVID-19 on practice operations and telehealth.

Increased efficiency and improved outcomes are more important in cancer care than they have ever been. As we enter a world where telehealth, value-based medicine, and rapidly changing regulations become the norm for not just clinicians and administrators but for patients as well, it is vitally important that community oncology professionals have the tools to successfully provide safe, cost-effective cancer care.

During the 2020 Community Oncology Conference, COA and CancerCare unveiled the COA/CancerCare Patient Assistance Transportation Program. Patients dealing with cancer do not have the luxury of stopping treatment during a global health crisis. The COA/CancerCare Patient Assistance Transportation Program allows patients and practices to schedule door-to-door transportation for treatment with professional drivers in disinfected vehicles. The service is completely free for all practices and patients.

Presentations and recordings of the virtual 2020 Community Oncology Conference will soon be posted for on-demand viewing by registered attendees at http://www.coaconference.com/. Follow along with the Conference on Twitter and Facebook using hashtag #COA2020.

Save the date for the 2021 Community Oncology Conference, which will take place April 8-9, 2021 at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida.

About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA): COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that cancer patients receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.



