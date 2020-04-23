FasTrax Solutions Launches Free Access to AdPro Design Software to Struggling Businesses During National Pandemic

AdPro is a no-experience-necessary design software developed by FasTrax Solutions

ROCK HILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock Hill, NY - April 22, 2020 - FasTrax Solutions announced today that it will be offering free access to their AdPro design software to local businesses during the pandemic quarantine period.

COVID-19 has put a lot of stress on small businesses that may not have the equity to ride out all of the changes social-distancing has brought upon them. For restaurants and most retail stores, this means no in-store customers, curbside pickup, and home deliveries. But how do you update your customers on these changes if they can’t come into your store anymore?

The answer is simple, digital media marketing. Print advertisements are a way of the past and digital marketing has stepped in to take its place. From in-store digital signage and posters to internet ads and social media, the times have changed and so must local businesses in order to stay afloat.

While in-store digital signage may not be as helpful during the quarantine period, graphic design software is, and we have you covered! FasTrax Solutions built a cloud-based graphic design software with a user-friendly interface, and they are prepared to offer it to you for FREE. With simple drag and drop functions and thousands of templates to choose from, AdPro is a no brainer when it comes to choosing a “no experience necessary” graphic design program.

This is exciting news for small businesses that are struggling with digital marketing. AdPro doesn’t require the user to be graphically inclined or have any previous experience in graphic design. AdPro offers over 1000 templates for all industries. Restaurants can now digitalize their menus to post on social media and their website for customers to order for take-out or delivery. Convenience stores can deliver product and store hour updates directly to their customers using engaging announcement templates.

Now more than ever, it’s important to meet your customers where they are, at home, on the internet. Digitalize your in-store menus, promotions, and announcements to better communicate with consumers! Stay connected one AdPro at a time.

Signup for your free trial of AdPro by going to goftx.com/freeadpro. The free trial offer period ends June 30th, so signup today!

FasTrax Solutions specializes in Retail POS, Warehouse Management Systems, and Digital Marketing Solutions, as well as Customer Loyalty and Reward Solutions. Our solutions are designed to function as independent applications, while also integrating seamlessly with each other to take advantage of and build an end to end enterprise package. FasTrax Solutions’ total enterprise solution allows retailers to spend less time dealing with technical issues so they can focus on what’s most important – running their business. FasTrax Solutions developed all of its products to be both powerful and extremely user-friendly with intuitively designed controls.

