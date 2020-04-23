Sagacious IP onboards Senior IP Professional Joe Khurana as Business Development and Strategy Advisor for North America

Sagacious IP has announced that it has onboarded Mr. Joe Khurana as the Business Development and Strategy Advisor for the North American region.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IP Research and Consulting services provider Sagacious IP has announced that it has onboarded Mr. Joe Khurana as the Business Development and Strategy Advisor for the North American region.

Joe brings a diverse, invaluable IP industry experience and a strong network of connections to Sagacious IP’s North America team.

Mr Khurana served as a guest lecturer at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Baylor University, with a master’s in Computer Science from Boston University.

Prior to this, Mr Khurana ran his independent consulting firm advising clients on Innovation and IP using his unique approach towards product and IP development. He also served as Vice President Corporate Strategy at IP Vision, a reputed IP consulting firm in the USA.

In his role as a Business Development and Strategy advisor, he will advise on growth and business strategies targeted towards the North American market, with primary focus on generating business for Sagacious IP, and to identify and engage prospective customers and partners in North America.

Anant Kataria, CEO of Sagacious IP, who also directly overlooks the company’s North American business and expansion, said “Joe’s experience will add a great value to our presence and positioning in the North American market. We have a strong customer base in US including big corporations, SMBs and IP Firms. Joe representing Sagacious in front of these customers will help us better understand their perspective and design our offerings accordingly. I also look forward to his guidance towards growth as well as other strategic aspects for our North American business. I am very excited that he chose to join Sagacious and I welcome him on board.”

"After having spent over a decade working in IP strategy for the leading players within the space, I am overjoyed to support Sagacious Research in it's growth. The team at Sagacious has the know-how and experience that best fits further expansion into the IP arena. I am truly excited to be a part of this intelligent, well-structured organization," said Mr. Joe Khurana.

About Sagacious IP North America

Sagacious IP has been doing business in US since its inception in 2008 and our US entity Sagacious Advanced Research Center Inc and Canadian entity Sagacious Advanced Research Canada Inc were established in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Sagacious IP serves over 800 North American customers including over 15 Fortune500 companies, over 70 other IP creators and over 700 IP law firms of various sizes. Sagacious IP has seen significant growth in US and has bagged long term contracts on patent searching, patent licensing support and patent drafting support from companies that are household names in America.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious Research (Sagacious IP) is a leading IP research firm that reliably supports the worldwide IP community including Fortune 500s, Other Large/ Mid-size Corporations, IP law firms, Licensing Firms and Universities. Started in 2008 and Headquartered in India, Sagacious IP now has offices in India (Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Nagpur), USA (Chicago, Seattle and Boston), Canada (Toronto), China (Shanghai), Japan (Tokyo) and Europe (Eindhoven, NL).

The main offerings of Sagacious IP include Patent information services, Patent licensing/ monetization, Patent Analytics, Patent Drafting support, Trademark search/ watch, Patent Paralegal Support and the like.

Leveraging expertise of 300+ techno legal professionals, Sagacious IP has successfully delivered 17,500+ projects globally to 1,200+ clients from 45+ countries. Sagacious IP attributes its continued success on their capacity to attract and nurture the industry's finest talent across the globe.

For Sagacious IP, success is measured as the footprint it leaves as an organization – on the IP industry, its customers, its employees and its communities.



