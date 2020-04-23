FAT BRANDS GHOST KITCHEN MAKES DEBUT IN CHICAGO, IL

/EIN News/ -- Chicago Ghost Kitchen Will be the First of Many to Deliver Multiple FAT Brands Concepts



Chicago, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ: FAT. FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean, today announced the Grand Opening of their first ghost kitchen, a delivery-only outlet, in Chicago.

“During a time of uncertainty in the restaurant space, ghost kitchens provide effective solutions for both restaurant owners and customers.” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands Inc. “Our franchisees currently operate over 20 virtual restaurants and we are confident that this new concept will serve as an additional way to service our customers.”

FAT Brands’ virtual restaurants differ from ghost kitchens in that they operate out of existing physical restaurant locations and provide a separate menu offered only via third-party delivery service providers. Ghost kitchens on the other hand, only prepare food for delivery and are not open to customers.

The new ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash and Grubhub. For the first time, Chicago customers will be able to simultaneously order menu items from FAT Brands’ Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hurricane Grill & Wings concepts. Yalla Mediterranean will be added to the ghost kitchen offering in the near future.

To celebrate the grand opening, delivery through Door Dash will be free between now and May 31st with a minimum order of $15. In addition, Uber Eats will be offering $5 off $20 orders from now until May 31st, with Grubhub offering the same deal between April 28th and May 31st.

This Chicago ghost kitchen announcement comes as part of a larger development agreement between FAT Brands and Epic Kitchens. The deal is set to include 20 ghost kitchen locations throughout Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York over the next two years.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With more than 55 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States.

About Yalla Mediterranean

Yalla is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a vibrant, environmentally-friendly space. Currently located in Pleasant Hill, Fremont, Walnut Creek and Dublin in California’s Bay Area as well as Burbank, Seal Beach and Culver City in Southern California, the restaurant offers a warm and inviting environment for guests to enjoy flavorful, authentic, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gabriella Daidone

JConnelly

973-647-4177

gdaidone@jconnelly.com



