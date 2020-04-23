There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,592 in the last 365 days.

M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable May 8, 2020 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2020.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.


Distribution Details  
   
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
   
Ex-Dividend Date: April 29, 2020
   
Record Date: April 30, 2020
   
Payable Date: May 8, 2020
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com

