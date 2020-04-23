There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,589 in the last 365 days.

Victory Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include asset growth of $29.6 million and a $2.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, as compared to March 31, 2019. Net income decreased $325 thousand to $179 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaling approximately $0.09 per common share. Cash dividends increased from 2.5 cents per share per quarter to 5.0 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.30.

Consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $179 thousand, a decrease of $325 thousand, compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Deposits grew to $251.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $232.4 million at March 31, 2019, an 8.3% increase. Net Loans increased 7.9% to $249.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $231.1 million at March 31, 2019, and total assets increased by $29.6 million to $291.2 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.3% over one year. The company paid a cash dividend totaling 5.0 cents per share during quarter ended March 31, 2020.

In response to unprecedented economic and market disruptions created by the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was sharply increased from $73 thousand a year ago to $557 thousand in 2020. However, non-performing assets remained essentially unchanged, $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, compared with $298 thousand at year-end 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the first quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas.  Despite these continued positive trends, in response to the unprecedented economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmentally mandated shut-down of much of the nation’s economy, the bank has reassessed the subjective criteria used in its analysis of loan loss reserves, resulting in a significant increase in contributions to the reserves this quarter, and therefore reduced income.”

“In addition, The Victory Bank has become actively involved in helping to approve and fund business loans under the new SBA PPP lending program and expects to generate a significant amount of revenue from this program during the course of 2020. We believe this program will help many of our clients survive the current economic crisis.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008.  The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of March 31, 2020, The Victory Bank had total assets of $291.2 million, total deposits of $251.6 million, and total equity of $20.1 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.    
Consolidated Balance Sheet    
(numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited Unaudited
  March 31, December 31,
  2020 2019
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $ 5,463 $ 7,367
Federal funds sold   17,378   10,803
     
Cash and cash equivalents   22,841   18,170
     
Securities available-for-sale   10,746   11,084
     
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,772 and $2,210   249,301   243,131
Premises and equipment, net   3,302   3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks   1,404   474
Accrued interest receivable   824   716
BOLI   1,559   1,548
Other assets   1,181   1,235
     
Total assets $ 291,158 $ 279,656
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $ 40,539 $ 48,060
Interest-bearing   211,093   199,734
     
Total deposits   251,632   247,794
     
Unsecured borrowings   10,500   3,000
Subordinated debt   7,930   7,927
Other liabilities   1,019   1,157
     
Total liabilities   271,081   259,878
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares   1,950   1,950
Surplus   14,226   14,212
Accumulated earnings   3,562   3,481
Accumulated other comprehensive income   339   135
     
Total stockholders' equity   20,077   19,778
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 291,158 $ 279,656
         




The Victory Bancorp, Inc.          
Consolidated Statement of Operations          
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
  three three three three three
  months ended months ended months ended months ended months ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
           
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,547   $ 3,598   $ 3,531   $ 3,503   $ 3,347  
Interest on investment securities   78     75     78     72     74  
Other Interest Income   32     52     55     67     29  
           
Total interest income   3,657     3,725     3,664     3,642     3,450  
           
Interest Expense          
Deposits   702     715     750     772     747  
Borrowings   188     165     171     158     137  
           
Total interest expense   890     880     921     930     884  
           
Net interest income   2,767     2,845     2,743     2,712     2,566  
           
Provision for Loan Losses   557     67     75     209     73  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,210     2,778     2,668     2,503     2,493  
           
Non-Interest Income          
Service charges and activity fees   54     67     65     55     55  
Other income   44     50     49     21     52  
           
Total non-interest income   98     117     114     76     107  
           
Non-Interest Expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits   1,295     1,346     1,254     1,145     1,210  
Occupancy and equipment   130     124     120     125     127  
Legal and professional fees   79     149     85     103     66  
Advertising and promotion   23     27     23     35     23  
Loan expenses   23     41     35     34     39  
Data processing costs   270     258     241     254     259  
Supplies, printing and postage   28     27     28     30     43  
Telephone   6     6     9     8     9  
Entertainment   23     39     26     33     23  
Mileage and tolls   5     10     8     12     6  
Insurance   10     10     10     9     10  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums   37     16     1     43     34  
Dues and subscriptions   23     20     16     17     19  
Shares tax   62     54     53     53     49  
Other   75     94     69     45     49  
           
Total non-interest expenses   2,089     2,221     1,978     1,946     1,966  
           
Income before income taxes   219     674     804     633     634  
           
Income Taxes   (40 )   (172 )   (182 )   (134 )   (130 )
           
Net income available to common stockholders $ 179   $ 502   $ 622   $ 499   $ 504  
                               

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000

Primary Logo

