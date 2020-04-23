GoodFirms Survey - How Companies are Assisting Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Safety Measures taken by companies

GoodFirms highlights how the firms are helping employees to face challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizations are supporting employees by bringing in measures to ensure their health and safety amid pandemic.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 deadly virus is defining the global health crisis for this time. The coronavirus pandemic cases are continuously rising in every country, and it has become the biggest challenge for everyone. The governments are implementing precautionary and emergency measures to slow the spread of the virus by announcing the lockdown, quarantining citizens, testing, and treating the patients.

The COVID-19 has not only created health problems, but it has also shown a high impact on the economy that will leave deep scars. However, most of the companies are endeavoring to deal with the issues by asking their employees to work from home and adopting the Best Collaboration Software to increase efficiency and productivity.

According to a recent survey from the GoodFirms - How Are Employees Working Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic? Has disclosed practices taken by the companies to support the employees to work from home that would promote health as well as keep running the show of the firm.

In this report, it has been revealed that 98.18% of employees from several sectors are working from home. About 91.82% of companies have sanitized their complete office environment; around 75.45% of organizations conducted awareness programs on COVID-19 and much more.

Apart from this, the survey also highlights what kind of challenges are being faced by the employees and what further measures can be taken to ease their concerns. GoodFirms had conducted this survey with the help of 100+ employees of IT & IT-based industries globally.

Globally, recognized GoodFirms is a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for the service seekers to connect with the most excellent partners. The research team GoodFirms assess each firm through several qualitative and quantitative measures.

The research mainly includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as verifying the past and present portfolio of each agency, years of experience in the expertise area, online penetration, and client reviews.

Focusing on overall research, every agency is evaluated and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the firms are indexed in the list of most excellent software, top development companies, and other sectors of industries. Presently, GoodFirms has also unveiled the list of Best Employee Engagement Software based on the research factors.

Moreover, GoodFirms boosts the service providers to engage in the research process and show evidence of their work. Thus, grab an opportunity to be listed for free in the list of top companies as per their categories. Obtaining the position at GoodFirms among the best service providers to expand their reach to new prospects globally, and increase their productivity.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software that delivers results to its clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.



