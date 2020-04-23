Lifetime Brands Reschedules Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the rescheduling of the May quarterly dividend originally payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2020. Accordingly, shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020 will be eligible to receive $0.0425 per share on December 16, 2020.



On April 2, 2020, the Company announced the postponement of the May quarterly dividend to provide additional flexibility until there is greater clarity on the potential impact to Lifetime’s business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit® and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

