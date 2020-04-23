CTS Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Adjusting Our Cost Structure To Adverse Market Conditions

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced first quarter 2020 results.



Sales were $103.1 million, down 12.4% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 22.0%, and sales to other end markets grew 7.1%. The QTI acquisition added $5.6 million of sales in the first quarter of 2020.

Net earnings were $3.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share versus $11.4 million or $0.34 last year.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.39 in the first quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was $7.4 million, up from $4.3 million in 2019.

New business wins were $105 million.

At quarter-end, we had zero net debt.

“It has been a challenging quarter as we navigate through a continuing uncertain and unprecedented environment. Our priorities are the safety of our employees and supporting our customers,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We had a solid quarter of new business wins despite several weeks of disruptions due to Covid-19. We have adjusted our cost structure to reduce operating expenses. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position should help us work through these difficult circumstances, and we aim to emerge a stronger company.”

2020 Guidance

Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management has withdrawn its guidance for 2020, and is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the first quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 225597. There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EST) today through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 5206162. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com











CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 103,075 $ 117,625 Cost of goods sold 70,176 77,010 Gross Margin 32,899 40,615 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,759 17,522 Research and development expenses 7,408 6,791 Restructuring charges 240 2,084 Operating earnings 8,492 14,218 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (851 ) (466 ) Interest income 331 432 Other (expense) income, net (1,982 ) 96 Total other (expense) income, net (2,502 ) 62 Earnings before income taxes 5,990 14,280 Income tax expense 2,182 2,861 Net earnings $ 3,808 $ 11,419 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.34 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,466 32,807 Effect of dilutive securities 327 463 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,793 33,270 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited)



March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,955 $ 100,241 Accounts receivable, net 71,250 78,008 Inventories, net 45,679 42,237 Other current assets 15,094 16,992 Total current assets 282,978 237,478 Property, plant and equipment, net 101,755 105,038 Operating lease assets, net 25,117 24,644 Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 63,093 62,082 Goodwill 106,056 106,056 Other intangible assets, net 82,919 85,215 Deferred income taxes 20,296 19,795 Other 2,951 3,046 Total other assets 275,315 276,194 Total Assets $ 685,165 $ 643,354 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,766 $ 48,219 Operating lease obligations 3,178 2,787 Accrued payroll and benefits 8,818 9,564 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,476 36,378 Total current liabilities 93,238 96,948 Long-term debt 151,200 99,700 Long-term operating lease obligations 25,078 24,926 Long-term pension obligations 6,548 6,632 Deferred income taxes 5,576 5,637 Other long-term obligations 6,059 4,292 Total Liabilities 287,699 238,135 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 310,098 307,932 Additional contributed capital 39,832 43,689 Retained earnings 512,276 509,766 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,994 ) (91,726 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 767,212 769,661 Treasury stock (369,746 ) (364,442 ) Total shareholders’ equity 397,466 405,219 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 685,165 $ 643,354









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.34 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share: Restructuring charges — 0.05 Foreign currency loss (gain) 0.04 (0.01 ) Non-cash pension expense 0.01 0.01 Discrete tax items 0.02 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.39





Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6,532 $ 5,924 Stock-based compensation expense $ 228 $ 1,214

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,

reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and

helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.



