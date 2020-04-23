There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,179 in the last 365 days.

CTS Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Adjusting Our Cost Structure To Adverse Market Conditions

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced first quarter 2020 results.

  • Sales were $103.1 million, down 12.4% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 22.0%, and sales to other end markets grew 7.1%. The QTI acquisition added $5.6 million of sales in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Net earnings were $3.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share versus $11.4 million or $0.34 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.39 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $7.4 million, up from $4.3 million in 2019.
  • New business wins were $105 million.
  • At quarter-end, we had zero net debt.

“It has been a challenging quarter as we navigate through a continuing uncertain and unprecedented environment. Our priorities are the safety of our employees and supporting our customers,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We had a solid quarter of new business wins despite several weeks of disruptions due to Covid-19. We have adjusted our cost structure to reduce operating expenses. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position should help us work through these difficult circumstances, and we aim to emerge a stronger company.”

2020 Guidance

Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management has withdrawn its guidance for 2020, and is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the first quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The passcode is 225597. There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EST) today through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, May 7, 2020.  The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The replay passcode is 5206162. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.  The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019
Net sales $ 103,075     $ 117,625  
Cost of goods sold 70,176     77,010  
Gross Margin 32,899     40,615  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,759     17,522  
Research and development expenses 7,408     6,791  
Restructuring charges 240     2,084  
Operating earnings 8,492     14,218  
Other (expense) income:      
Interest expense (851 )   (466 )
Interest income 331     432  
Other (expense) income, net (1,982 )   96  
Total other (expense) income, net (2,502 )   62  
Earnings before income taxes 5,990     14,280  
Income tax expense 2,182     2,861  
Net earnings $ 3,808     $ 11,419  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.12     $ 0.35  
Diluted $ 0.12     $ 0.34  
       
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,466     32,807  
Effect of dilutive securities 327     463  
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,793     33,270  
       
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04     $ 0.04  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)

  March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,955     $ 100,241  
Accounts receivable, net 71,250     78,008  
Inventories, net 45,679     42,237  
Other current assets 15,094     16,992  
Total current assets 282,978     237,478  
Property, plant and equipment, net 101,755     105,038  
Operating lease assets, net 25,117     24,644  
Other Assets      
Prepaid pension asset 63,093     62,082  
Goodwill 106,056     106,056  
Other intangible assets, net 82,919     85,215  
Deferred income taxes 20,296     19,795  
Other 2,951     3,046  
Total other assets 275,315     276,194  
Total Assets $ 685,165     $ 643,354  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 46,766     $ 48,219  
Operating lease obligations 3,178     2,787  
Accrued payroll and benefits 8,818     9,564  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,476     36,378  
Total current liabilities 93,238     96,948  
Long-term debt 151,200     99,700  
Long-term operating lease obligations 25,078     24,926  
Long-term pension obligations 6,548     6,632  
Deferred income taxes 5,576     5,637  
Other long-term obligations 6,059     4,292  
Total Liabilities 287,699     238,135  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders’ Equity      
Common stock 310,098     307,932  
Additional contributed capital 39,832     43,689  
Retained earnings 512,276     509,766  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,994 )   (91,726 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 767,212     769,661  
Treasury stock (369,746 )   (364,442 )
Total shareholders’ equity 397,466     405,219  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 685,165     $ 643,354  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.12     $ 0.34  
       
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:      
Restructuring charges     0.05  
Foreign currency loss (gain) 0.04     (0.01 )
Non-cash pension expense 0.01     0.01  
Discrete tax items 0.02      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.19     $ 0.39  


Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6,532     $ 5,924  
Stock-based compensation expense $ 228     $ 1,214  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

Primary Logo

