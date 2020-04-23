GCP Applied Technologies Presents Sustainability Vision

GCP shares its 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, is pleased to present its 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future. The document can be viewed at: https://gcpat.com/en/about/sustainability.



“All of us at GCP are committed to environmental and social stewardship, and we are pleased to share our vision for a sustainable future,” said GCP’s President and CEO Randy Dearth. “As a leading manufacturer of construction technology products, we have a responsibility to make the building process more sustainable. This mission is driving us to develop and deliver products that help our customers reduce their carbon footprint, decrease waste, and improve the durability of the structures they create. In addition to the societal and environmental reasons to do so, there is profound financial value to placing sustainability at the center of how we work.”

From new homes to major infrastructure projects, construction has a significant impact on our environment. GCP’s 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future includes three core sections:

Products: GCP product development, which uses technology and chemistry to develop solutions to reduce waste and increase efficiency

People: GCP employees, who are working to build better communities across the globe

Processes: GCP’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing plants

Highlights from GCP’s sustainability initiatives include:

GCP’s TAVERO® and OPTEVA® additives save approximately 3,000 MWh of electricity per day and reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 15 million tons annually, equivalent to taking more than three million cars off the road every day.

emissions by approximately 15 million tons annually, equivalent to taking more than three million cars off the road every day. GCP’s VERIFI ® in-transit concrete management system enables customers to optimize mix designs and reduce the amount of cement in the mixes, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of each load of concrete.

in-transit concrete management system enables customers to optimize mix designs and reduce the amount of cement in the mixes, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of each load of concrete. GCP’s CLARENA® RC admixture, which has the potential to keep millions of cubic yards of concrete out of landfills.

Company established in 2019 a formal GCP Diversity & Inclusion Council to further its commitment to ensuring an inclusive workplace for all employees.

GCP’s investments in projects focused on increasing efficiency in three primary areas: improving operations, reducing waste, and implementing a process for tracking our use of natural resources. The Company’s 2019 investments included installing more energy efficient heating and cooling units and replacing fossil fuel-powered equipment with electric equipment.

“To be successful, sustainability must be infused into all that we do,” said Karen Ethier, GCP Applied Technologies’ Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality. “GCP’s sustainability goals are to operate our business in a way that is conscious of protecting the environment and to continue to innovate in ways that support sustainable construction. We look forward to sharing these positive outcomes.”

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at gcpat.com.

Investor Relations

Joseph DeCristofaro

T +1 617.498.2616

investors@gcpat.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.