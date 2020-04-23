Swissbit Flash Memory for Critical Medical Applications

Swissbit offers a wide range of products for medical devices

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the critical data storage modules required by medical device manufacturers are readily available from Swissbit

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturers of medical technology globally are increasing their production capacity. The critical data storage modules they require are readily available from Swissbit. Medical device customers around the world can continue to be sure of reliable supply by the company, which produces its memory solutions in Germany. The complete range of robust storage media used in medical technology, such as SD, microSD or compact flash cards for handheld devices or 2.5" and M.2 SSDs for medical imaging, is in stock and readily available.

Devices for medical treatment and diagnosis must not fail. Built-in memory modules must deliver the highest reliability against power failure, shock, vibration, moisture, or radiation, for example. Consequently, component qualification for medical systems is a complex and thorough process. That is why Swissbit is giving medical technology manufacturers the highest priority at this time, insulating them against potential production and supply-chain bottlenecks that can be caused by short-term increases in demand.

“There is currently great demand for storage products for critical medical devices. Our own production facility in Berlin for memory products “Made in Germany”, enables us to ensure uninterrupted, quick and reliable supply to medical technology manufacturers in every region of the world,” explains Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit AG.

For its medical technology memory modules, Swissbit guarantees long-term availability with fixed BOM and offers expert advice on the selection of application-specific memory solutions. Whether applications primarily access memory as read, serial or block-write, Swissbit offers a full range of SSDs and memory cards specifically optimized for the demands of the medical sector.



